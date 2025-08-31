China's near-constant Senkaku incursions creating unease in Japan

File photo taken in April 2024 shows a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel (foreground) and China Coast Guard vessel navigating near Uotsuri Island in the Senkaku Islands.

The East China Sea rarely rests. Typhoons churn its waters, but lately, the fiercest movements are not natural -- they are of steel ships.

Chinese coast guard vessels have become a near-permanent fixture near the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets administered by Japan but claimed by China as Diaoyu.

For 286 consecutive days -- through storms and squalls -- the ships have patrolled the fringes of Japanese territorial waters in an unmistakable show of force.

For Okinawa's fishermen, their constant presence means altered fishing areas and growing unease, while for Japan's coast guard it has required a new level of vigilance.

"China now deploys larger ships that can withstand rough seas," a senior Japanese official said. "It has become commonplace to see these ships in the area."

The ships' constant presence marks an unsettling new status quo.

In past years, Chinese vessels often withdrew when typhoons raged through the region. This year, they lingered even as storm warnings swept Okinawa, evidence of their reinforced hulls, advanced systems and China's growing confidence.

That confidence was on stark display in May, when a helicopter lifted off from a Chinese vessel that had slipped into Japanese territorial waters, breaching Japanese airspace. "We knew there was a flight deck," an official admitted, "but we never thought they would actually use it." The incident shocked Japanese authorities and underscored just how quickly Beijing's maritime reach is expanding.

China's buildup is not just visible -- it's quantifiable. In 2012, its coast guard counted about 40 ships weighing 1,000 tons or more. By 2024, that number jumped fourfold to 161, according to Japan's coast guard. Patrol formations have intensified, too, where two ships once sufficed, four now move through the contiguous zone near the Senkakus, machine guns mounted prominently.

The persistence has shattered records. As of the end of August, Chinese vessels have stayed near the islands for 286 straight days, much longer than the previous mark of 215. They were spotted on 355 days in 2024 alone, the highest since Japan brought the islets under state control in 2012.

While some observers point to a milder typhoon season for the unbroken presence, officials warn the trend runs deeper. "There is no doubt that the increase in vessel size is contributing to the continuation of these activities," the senior official said. "This is an extremely serious situation."

Analysts see the patrols as part of China's "gray-zone" tactic -- actions that stop short of war but aim to erode an opponent's resolve over time. By normalizing a heavy presence near the Senkakus, Beijing claims sovereignty without firing a shot, all while testing Japan's resolve and causing it to expend resources.

For Tokyo, the balancing act is delicate as it ensures it can assert sovereignty without sparking an armed clash. Japan's coast guard operates under strict rules to avoid escalation.

"What we can do at the scene is to avoid creating a situation that makes it difficult for the two countries to resolve the issue through dialogue," an official said, summing up the quiet, fraught choreography on the East China Sea.

The eight small, uninhabited islets and rocks sit roughly 170 kilometers northeast of Taiwan and about 410 km west of Okinawa's main island. Their strategic location in shipping lanes, above possible oil and gas reserves and rich fishing grounds, make them highly contested.

For now, the Senkakus remain uninhabited -- a scatter of rocky silhouettes against the gray horizon.

But in the shadow of swelling fleets and hardening strategies, the question is no longer whether the status quo is sustainable; it is how long the area can stay calm when a storm is already brewing.

