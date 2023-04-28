Female member of gov't panel brings baby to meeting at PM's office

A female member of a government panel participated in a meeting at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office with her two-month-old baby on Thursday, with the cabinet pledging to take necessary measures to promote women's empowerment.
Shoko Takahashi, founder of the Japanese personal genome company Genequest Inc, is believed to be the first person to take their newborn to a gathering held at the prime minister's office, according to its secretariat.
The secretariat received consultation in advance from Takahashi and prepared a place for her to breastfeed, although she did not actually use it.
Later in the day, Takahashi told reporters while carrying her baby in a sling, "The baby started to cry a little during the meeting, but everyone smiled and interacted kindly. We were warmly welcomed by them."© KYODO
Moonraker
This shouldn't even be news.
Larr Flint
This actually should be the news.
If you have a kid you would understand.
Kindergarten operating hours are from 10-15 or 9-17
So if your work starts from earlier or later you can work only part time. I think politicians should think realistically about the problems of couples/single mothers or fathers.
SauloJpn
ME thinks that a good sign of change would be if that person was the PM, actually I also think that she would do a better job as well.
vendingmachinemusic
This is great. However, Japan Inc. requires such crazy work hours. Its next to impossible to be a present parent and present employee.
Bronco
The best place for the baby to be is at home, in a comfortable environment with a loving and caring mother.
The workplace is loud, unfamiliar, full of viruses and causes stress for the mother and baby.
Elvis is here
Good for her, I guess. But that's been done before. It's like the shrinking population news yesterday.... You want change, you got do something else.
Asiaman7
Children can be watched at most daycares between 7:00 and 18:00. This allows parents to drop off kids before work, then pick them up on their way home in the evening.
— Daycares In Japan, https://matcha-jp.com/en/10007
Cards fan
I mean, yeah, if you work in a factory. Lol I wouldn't exactly describe my office as "loud," though. Besides, it's the 21st century, and women should be allowed to do whatever they want.
samuraivunyl
Pure neglect… a parent’s duty is to nurture and protect their kids… not expose them to deceit, cronyism and double standards at such a young age. Poor baby, it will take more than a few dozen episodes of Anpanman or Thomas or puri kura to wipe this from the wee one’s mind
gogogo
The career woman on the right her face tells you exactly what she is thinking.
KazukoHarmony
That child is far too young for kindergarten, which educates children from age 3. Newborns to pre-school aged children (basically ages 0 to 6) can be placed in daycare.
obladi
Oh my God, a baby in the man cave.
This should not even be a headline, but sadly, in Japan, it is.
WeiWei
You write it as a bad thing that it’s full of viruses but how do you think our and the baby’s immune system gets stronger? That’s right, through constant exposure.