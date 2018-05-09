Finance Ministry officials given lectures on sexual harassment

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday gave senior officials a training course with the aim of preventing sexual harassment following the recent resignation of its top bureaucrat who allegedly sexually harassed a female reporter.

It is the first time the ministry has provided blanket lectures against sexual harassment targeting senior officials. Its internal consultants, who are in charge of counselling for employees on sexual harassment, also joined the event.

Takako Sugaya, a lawyer who was the lecturer during the training, urged the participants to have a sense of ownership to prevent sexual harassment, saying that perception of the matter within the ministry is far from the feeling of the general public.

Sexual harassment "could become a case in which criminal responsibility will be sought," Sugaya said, adding, "Judging from media reports, I have become doubtful of earlier excuses by the perpetrator and responses (by the ministry)."

The ministry provides training against sexual harassment when employees are promoted but had never before held such an event targeting all of senior bureaucrats.

Finance Minister Taro Aso had called on the ministry to provide intensive training for senior officials and take necessary measures by hearing opinions from female employees to prevent misconduct from happening again.

Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda stepped down last month over the allegations of sexual harassment against a female reporter. While the ministry later confirmed a sexual harassment act by the top bureaucrat, Fukuda himself has denied it.

Even after his resignation, the Finance Ministry has remained under fire partly because Aso has repeated comments such as, "There is no such thing as a sexual harassment charge (in Japan's Penal Code)."

The remarks by the 77-year-old former prime minister were widely taken as an attempt to downplay the sexual harassment allegations, prompting women's right groups to rally in a number of Japanese cities.

Fukuda quit on April 24 after a weekly magazine reported that he asked the reporter "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?" and released an audio clip. Aso, a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, faces growing calls from opposition lawmakers to step down for having chosen Fukuda for the top bureaucrat position.

The ministry acknowledged that its former top bureaucrat had sexually harassed the female reporter and cut his retirement benefits.

© KYODO