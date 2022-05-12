Finnish PM says joining NATO will strengthen security

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the possibility of her country joining NATO was for the security of its citizens and called for the international community to unite in stepping up sanctions against Russia during talks Wednesday in Japan.
Non-aligned Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles to make decisive gains in Ukraine.
“If Finland makes this historical step it is for the security of our own citizens," Marin told a news conference after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “Joining NATO will strengthen the whole international community that stands for common values.”
Marin said she and Kishida discussed “Russia's horrible aggression against Ukraine and its consequences.” She said that sanctions against Moscow need to cover energy, finance and transport sectors “more broadly than now.”
Kishida thanked Marin for traveling all the way from Helsinki while her government is deciding on NATO membership. He expressed Japan's eagerness to step up cooperation with Finland in responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region where Japan is dealing with threats from North Korea and the rise of China's military power.
Kishida said he and Marin agreed to pursue tough sanctions against Moscow and provide utmost support for Ukraine. “Changes to the status quo by force are not permissible no matter where in the world,” he said.
Japan has quickly joined other industrialized and EU countries in imposing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. There's growing fear in Tokyo that the war may embolden China to take more assertive military actions in the East and South China Seas, where Beijing's vast territorial claims have overlapped with those of its smaller neighbors.
Japan has frozen assets of Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, and government officials and billionaires close to him as well as key banks, restricted trade and announced a decision to phase out imports of Russian coal and crude oil.
sakurasuki
Joining NATO, so what Japan has to do with it?
Yrral
A friend is need in a friend in deed,the American are only thing that Russian fear,the US will do the bulk of any fighting,they should he made too pay a tax ,too the US Treasury for defense
OssanAmerica
Google is your friend.
"NATO and Japan are committed to strengthening relations to address shared security challenges. The practical cooperation includes areas such as maritime security, cyber defence and non-proliferation. NATO and Japan have been engaged in dialogue and cooperation since initial contacts in the early 1990s."
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Finland can do as they please but however her statement is quite simply obviously not correct.
Joining the NATO alliance will not strengthen the whole international community.
If the world did have an international community that shared and stood for common values then there wouldn't be any conflicts whatsoever.
Unfortunately the reality is the international community doesn't share the same values.
NATO has always seeked to change the status quo in other countries and regions as more of a military force that a humanitarian effort and continues to push its new world order agend .
NATO isn't internationaly welcome by all countries.
Sanjinosebleed
She is smokin hot and obviously a go getter!
Always nice to see young leaders who are more intune with the times than say biden who is fast approaching 80!
dagon
Kishida said he and Marin agreed to pursue tough sanctions against Moscow and provide utmost support for Ukraine. “Changes to the status quo by force are not permissible no matter where in the world,” he said.
What bold democratic leadership from Kishida as the living standards of a majority of Japanese slide ever downward.
He should look toward Finland's prioritization of the welfare and security of its own people, not just a small hereditary clique, as an example of maintaining a status quo.