Postponed EU-Japan summit moved to Tokyo

4 Comments
By Martin Bureau
BRUSSELS

Tokyo will now host an EU-Japan summit on July 17 to sign a free trade accord after the Japanese premier cancelled the talks in Brussels because of deadly floods at home, the European Commission said Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called off the trip this week to Belgium and three other countries as the death toll from flooding and landslides caused by record rains hit 100.

The summit between Abe, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief was postponed until next week after the pair discussed the floods by telephone on Monday, Juncker's spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

"The two sides agreed that the EU-Japan summit scheduled to take place in Brussels this Wednesday will instead take place in Tokyo next week on the 17th of July," Schinas told reporters in Brussels.

"On this occasion, they will sign the economic partnership agreement and the strategic partnership agreement," Schinas said.

He added that Juncker, who heads the commission, the EU's executive arm, will fly to Tokyo from Beijing, where he will attend an EU-China summit.

Tusk had earlier said on Twitter that "in view of the tragic circumstances, we are ready to move our EU-Japan Summit from Brussels to Tokyo next week", but did not give a date.

Abe had been expected to visit Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt from Wednesday.

Abe is now set travel to some of the areas worst affected by the flash flooding and landslides as early as Wednesday, according to local media.

The trade deal with Japan is the biggest ever signed by the European Unon.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
I can already hear the "praise" that is soon to follow! (rolling eyes sarcasm)

I just wonder how much the Japanese taxpayers are going to have to put out to foot THIS bill! Once again Abe playing games with the people's money here!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

These kinds of meetings are important for trade and diplomacy but the timing is not good for Japan to host these foreign delegates. Of course Japan will foot the bill for security, accommodations and other expenses for these foreign delegates...could have made better use of this money by rebuilding the disaster struck areas in Japan.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Is this agreement like the “free trade” agreement with Australia a few years ago? The one where Japan got almost immediate free access to Australia’s market, but Australia only got beef tariffs reduced to 18% after decades?

Japan does not do “free trade,” and I am tired of these news articles using the words “free trade” to describe these agreements when there is nothing “free” about them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No need for criticizm. PM Abe will direct the recovery effort, so cannot attend the Summit in Europe. It is good for Japan that Summit was rescheduled here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

