As LDP marks 70 years, Takaichi's popularity may stall reforms

By Keita Nakamura

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party marked the 70th anniversary of its founding on Saturday amid concerns that reforms after a political funds scandal could stall as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enjoys growing popularity.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, has made a strong start since taking office on Oct 21, with the LDP having changed its coalition partner for the first time in over two decades, and has deftly handled some key diplomatic engagements.

Political experts say the 64-year-old leader, known for her hawkish stance on security, should take the initiative in reforming not only the LDP but also Japan's political system, including campaign finance rules, to restore public trust in politics.

The conservative LDP has held power almost continuously since it was founded in 1955, while its ruling coalition currently lacks a majority in both chambers of parliament, with the party's slush fund scandal making voters significantly less willing to support it.

After Takaichi became the LDP's head by winning the Oct 4 presidential race following the resignation announcement of her predecessor Shigeru Ishiba, the centrist Komeito party decided to end its 26-year coalition with the LDP.

Some opposition forces explored ways to take power, but Takaichi succeeded in assuming the premiership after the LDP signed a coalition deal with the Japan Innovation Party, securing nearly half the seats in the more powerful House of Representatives.

Takaichi's Cabinet has seen high approval ratings, with a Kyodo News survey showing 64.4 percent in late October and some media outlets reporting over 70 percent, far exceeding those of her immediate predecessors, Ishiba and Fumio Kishida, at the same stage of their premierships.

Masahiro Iwasaki, a political science professor at Nihon University, said, "In a nutshell, a sense of renewal may be the reason behind it," referring to the emergence of the first female leader and a new coalition bloc.

He also said Takaichi "did well" at a series of bilateral summits in October, such as her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo and separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of a regional gathering in his country.

But Iwasaki views her handling of the slush fund scandal, which surfaced in late 2023 and involved many senior LDP lawmakers, as problematic. It eventually led long-standing intraparty factions to disband to take responsibility.

The scandal over the underreporting of income from fundraising events dealt a blow to the party, causing the then ruling camp to lose its majority in the lower house election in October 2024 and in the House of Councillors vote in July.

In a review report on the July national election, the LDP said it had lost public trust over the scandal, noting that its lawmakers failed to fully explain how and why they collected and used unreported funds, while pledging to "restart from scratch."

Takaichi, however, appointed several LDP lawmakers implicated in the scandal to key government and party posts, saying some of them had won recent elections, reversing the approach adopted by Kishida and Ishiba and drawing backlash from opposition parties.

Among such appointees are Koichi Hagiuda as executive acting LDP secretary general and Kei Sato as deputy chief Cabinet secretary. Hagiuda was known as a close aide to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.

Takaichi, who is also regarded as a successor to Abe, sees no problem with her appointments, while Iwasaki said the move might be used by critics as "ammunition" for attacks if she fails to produce visible achievements in the future.

As a result of the scandal, all LDP factions disbanded except the one led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, 85, who still wields influence in the party and helped pave the way for Takaichi's victory in the LDP leadership contest. She appointed him as vice president.

"Under Takaichi's administration, factions and lawmakers tainted by the slush fund scandal have returned, so I doubt party reforms will move forward," Iwasaki said.

The experts also stressed that fundamentally reforming the political system is important, particularly by increasing the transparency of political donations often lambasted for distorting policy decisions based on specific interests rather than prohibiting them.

Takashi Tomisaki, a political science professor at Komazawa University, said the LDP should approve a bill to revise the law regulating political funds, a proposal submitted by some opposition parties.

The bill is intended to limit recipients of corporate and organizational political donations to headquarters of parties and prefectural chapters, in a bid to make the flow of money more transparent to curb opaque funding practices.

At a parliamentary debate session in November, Takaichi stopped short of clarifying her attitude toward the bill, saying that "discreet discussions" are needed as it could affect "freedom of political activity."

Tomisaki said the LDP's seriousness in addressing the "structural problem" in the political funds control law that gave rise to the slush fund scandal remains insufficient.

"I expect Prime Minister Takaichi to carry out fundamental reforms to prevent a recurrence of similar problems," Tomisaki said, as more voters now hope she can come up with effective measures to set herself apart from the entrenched pattern of political funds scandals.

© KYODO