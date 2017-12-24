Baby in assembly raises controversy in Japan

A regional assemblywoman who brought her 7-month-old son to the assembly hall has raised a controversy in Japan on whether mothers in politics should be allowed to do the same or focus on fulfilling their public responsibilities without their children in sight.
On Nov 22, 42-year-old Yuka Ogata of the Kumamoto city assembly took her seat on the assembly floor holding her son. Following a quarrel with the assembly chairman, Ogata was eventually persuaded to leave her baby boy with a friend before attending the session which began about 40 minutes late.
Ogata said she had been asking the assembly office whether she could bring her baby since she became pregnant last year. But having been unable to receive a positive reply, she decided to take her son in with her.
The assembly of the southwestern Japanese city said Ogata was responsible for having obstructed the flow of the session and later issued a written warning for breaching rules.
Sophia University professor of politics Mari Miura, 50, said Ogata's action has visualized the challenge facing politicians who are mothers. "To increase the number of female assembly members, we need a system that accepts people of various backgrounds. The root of democracy is that all people participate in politics," Miura said.
Miura said that in Australia and New Zealand, female lawmakers are allowed to breastfeed their children in assembly halls, a right obtained after mothers fought for nursing in public. "We also need to start a careful discussion...and create public rules that anyone can accept," she said.
Miura said some rules that assemblies in Japan could adopt include allowing nursing capes, leaving the session upon the chair's request if a child cries or accepting proxy votes when mothers are not able to attend sessions to take care of a sick child.
But former Shiseido Co. Executive Vice President Kimie Iwata, 70, said she does not agree with the action taken by Ogata as politicians have been entrusted by society to carry out public responsibilities.
"In the first place, is it really acceptable to bring a child that may cry or move around to the assembly?" Iwata said. "The assembly's plenary session or its committees are the place where assembly members need to concentrate on debate."
Iwata said if Ogata is unable to find day care, "(The assembly) should provide subsidies for hiring a baby sitter."
However, Iwata said politicians should not be allowed to take childcare leave for a long period or receive the same level of support measures as members of the general public.
Ayumi Miyazato, a 38-year-old assemblywoman for the town of Chatan in Okinawa Prefecture, took her 4-month-old girl to the assembly in September. But instead of taking her daughter to the session, Miyazato hired a babysitter to take care of her child in a waiting room and breastfed her during recess.
Being the first member in office of the town assembly to become pregnant, Miyazato asked the assembly office before giving birth to allow her to use the room, explaining she could not apply for daycare services until her child was 6 months old.
Her request was accepted and nobody has frowned at Miyazato for bringing her child to work.
"I have no plans to take my child to sessions as I want to concentrate on discussions. But I'm using the waiting room because I want to be close to my daughter and work with peace of mind," Miyazato said, adding that continued talks between the assemblies and politicians who are mothers is the key to changing the situation.© KYODO
since1981
In reference to the first paragraph, why just women? What happen to equality in the workplace? I'm all for equal rights. Parenting is the responsibility of both mother and father.
Speed
If the assembly can't accomodate the needs of its own female assembly members, how can they even be considered capable of handling the same issue women throughout Japanese society are struggling with?
IronBeard
They should provide daycare facilities as standard.
Having young children in a meeting will no doubt disrupt the proceedings. But mothers (and fathers) of young children should also be catered for by providing adequate facilities.
Seems like a simple problem to solve.
serendipitous1
Of course women should have the 'right' to bring babies into such sessions, but the problem (and reality) is whether the mother can truly concentrate on what she's getting paid to do (with our tax money) with a baby on her lap.
borscht
Women have to concentrate; women can’t concentrate with a baby in tow....
These arguments ring a bit hollow when you see men “concentrating” in the National Diet with their heads on their chests, drool running down their mouths, and jerking awake only to nod off again.
papigiulio
Wasn't she just making a point by bringing a baby? I doubt she wanted to bring a baby every day, nor does anyone else. Japan needs more daycare centers STAT. Or at least more support for new parents.
Goodlucktoyou
so we want more children, but you can't have them?
Cricky
So we want more children, but you can't have them? Excellent. She was making a point and has done so. Well done. The picture says it all, bullying 101.
Disillusioned
Why just focus on politicians? This "challenge" effects every woman in Japan.
Why do you think nearly half of all Japanese women in their 30's remain unmarried? It's not because of their career choice. It is because of a lack of men that are worthy of marrying. I speak to a lot of women in this age group through my job and social activities and they all have horror stories from their Japanese ex-boyfriends. Everything from violence to theft and multiple girlfriends. If Japan wants to get women having more children they'll have to change the men. It should be no surprise that foreign men are very popular in Japan coz most of the local men are complete jerks!
Andrew Crisp
This story has been going on for too long - she shouldn't have brought the kid into the assembly, she can afford to pay for her own babysitter, No the taxpayer doesn't need to fund a child care facility, Yes Japan needs to have more babies and No a publicity stunt by an Assembly Woman wont make it happen.
wtfjapan
she can afford to pay for her own babysitter,
she couldn't get into daycare until her child was 6months, majority of woman cant afford private daycare, shes a politician making a stand for women rights, this is how democracy works and things change.
No the taxpayer doesn't need to fund a child care facility,
then Japans birthrate will continue to decline as women wont have children they cant afford.
Yes Japan needs to have more babies
then the J gov needs to supply the support for families and stop wasting money on things that don support Japans future.
No a publicity stunt by an Assembly Woman wont make it happen.
actually protest and freedom of speech is the basis of a modern democracy, without it nothing changes. the publicity it created is bringing about change and far more than if she did nothing
kohakuebisu
Yuka Ogata is being defined by this single incident and a very simple, media-driven interpretation of it.
An opinion piece by her was placed in the Guardian newspaper a couple of weeks ago. In it, she describes her position, which is too long to recount here but goes way beyond simple places at childcare. She is critical of the way childcares are run and how they make parents to irrelevant tasks.
More importantly though, she states that the session where this incident occurred was a fifteen-minute session. I have never seen this mentioned in the Japanese media. So the kerfuffle delayed a fifteen-minute session by forty minutes. If you want to argue that a baby might affect "the debate", I would response by asking what kind of debate can be conducted in fifteen minutes minus the time taken by the usual formalities.
fwiw, I don't think politicians' kids should be present during politics, but Trump leaving the unelected Ivanka to talk to Angela Merkel at a high level meeting is far far worse than having a baby present during what sounds like a relatively meaningless (fifteen minutes?) gathering.
M3M3M3
I think there are definitely jobs like judges or surgeons where we would all agree that bringing your child to work would be completely inappropriate. The conceptual problem here is that being a politician is supposed to be an even more important and consequential job (even if they end up doing very little in reality). It's still theoretically the pinnacle of our democratic society and being distracted could have wide ranging consequences.
So while I actually agree that women should be allowed to bring their kids to work in 99% of cases, this is actually one of the very few cases where I think people can reasonably refuse. For that reason, I think this stunt has has fallen flat.
Btw, merry Christmas everyone.
TrevorPeace
Thank you, @kohakuebisu. I did not know it was all about a 15-minute 'session', and I'm really disgusted with the media for having ignored that. I'm a retired media professional, and that omission is gross and takes the story away from the meaning of the gesture in question.
Really poor reporting!
wtfjapan
For that reason, I think this stunt has has fallen flat. firstly its a stand for women rights not a stunt, they're going to address her concerns and the media coverage of the situation can hardly say its fallen flat. Id say the 40minutes delay on a 15minute session has said more about the issue than if she did nothing at all. She a J woman thats prepared to stand up to the male dominated establishment, in a democratic landscape where women voters outnumber men. shes got more nads the the majority of the men there.