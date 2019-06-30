Doubts grow over Abe's foreign policy skills ahead of election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference after the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

By Noriyuki Suzuki

If the number of photo ops and meetings with foreign leaders determines diplomatic success, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a familiar face to leaders of the Group of 20 economies, could call himself a winner after their summit in Osaka.

Abe, who hosted the two-day gathering through Saturday, extended his hospitality to all the leaders while some from the group, which makes up 80 percent of the global economy, locked horns over trade and climate change.

"I have felt a heavy responsibility for the past two days as the host," Abe said at a press conference after the group managed to craft what he described as a "powerful" message of unity.

Abe was on a damage-control mission before an upper house election in July, treading carefully in apparent hope that a successful summit would convince voters that he is good at diplomacy.

But some foreign policy experts are rather skeptical.

"On the surface, it feels as if many things were happening in diplomacy and we've seen him make a number of trips overseas. But there is a question mark in terms of major achievements by Abe, who is looking to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister," said Takashi Kawakami, a professor at Takushoku University.

Abe has placed importance on deepening the Japan-U.S. alliance and since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in 2017 he has put his energy into building a close relationship with the often unpredictable leader on a more personal level.

That strategy appeared to be going well. He hosted Trump as the first state guest under Japan's new imperial era of Reiwa in May to showcase the robustness of the alliance and secured backing from the U.S. leader for his efforts to reach out to Iran, with which the United States has been locked in a standoff.

Though symbolic, his trip to Iran in mid-June, the first by a Japanese leader in about four decades, did not lead to a major improvement in the tense Middle East situation.

Then in Osaka where the G20 summit was held, Trump said the decades-old security treaty between the United States and Japan is "unfair" and has to be changed.

His comments, made a day after a meeting with Abe, may bode ill for the Japanese leader and his Liberal Democratic Party, which hopes to convince voters that foreign policy is the ruling party's strength in the House of Councillors election on July 21.

At the G20 summit, Abe apparently faced the task of helping the group maintain its worth, following disagreements over trade and climate change between the United States and other members.

Japanese officials had said Tokyo would not highlight differing views, but one of them said that finding common ground for their joint declaration against the backdrop of the divisions was "no easy job."

But his success in producing a joint statement without a delay and keeping the G20 from falling apart was overshadowed by Trump's questioning of the validity of the security treaty, which has long been regarded by officials in Tokyo as the linchpin of its foreign policy.

On the fringes of the G20 summit, Abe agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to deepen bilateral ties and boost mutual confidence as "eternal neighbors."

But Abe failed to make headway in peace treaty negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two countries' long-standing territorial dispute has hampered work toward signing a postwar peace treaty.

Another of Abe's diplomatic missions -- holding a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and paving the way for resolving Pyongyang's abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s -- is far from complete.

"Mr Abe is an incredibly ambitious leader," said James Brown, an associate professor at Temple University, noting that the diplomatic goals set by him are too high.

Brown, an expert in Japan-Russia relations, said he does not expect a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations, though Russia will likely keep some hope alive.

Despite Trump's talk of the need to change the bilateral security treaty, Brown believes that the alliance is unlikely to change, while Russia is seen as being concerned about the heavy presence of the U.S. military in Japan.

With official campaigning set to begin on July 4 for the upper house election, Abe's LDP is expected to underline its differences with opposition parties.

Abe has called for serious debate on the first-ever Constitutional revision, setting his eyes on having the supreme law amended in 2020.

"Voters don't really think about diplomacy (when they vote)," said Kawakami. "For many Japanese people, however, the Japan-U.S. alliance is the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to foreign policy."

© KYODO