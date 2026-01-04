End of Japan's 26-year ruling coalition forcing Komeito to rethink future

By Ellessa Yamada

The end of Japan's 26-year-long ruling coalition just before Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in October will force the centrist Komeito party, which had long wielded influence disproportionate to its size, to redefine its political future outside government in 2026.

As its core support base shrinks amid Japan's aging population and public opinion shifts rightward on issues such as security, Komeito may face a pivotal year, weighing whether to deepen relations with left-leaning parties or stick with a more neutral stance.

Since 1999, Komeito, backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, had formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democratic Party, which has held power almost continuously since its foundation in 1955.

The alliance combined the LDP's conservative base with Komeito's disciplined, nationwide vote-gathering network rooted in the religious group, helping the ruling party continue producing prime ministers despite many policy missteps and scandals.

But cracks widened less than a week after Takaichi, a hawkish lawmaker on security and diplomacy, became LDP president, when Komeito announced it would leave the coalition, citing dissatisfaction with the LDP's response to political funds scandals.

The move came as Komeito lost seats in recent elections against a backdrop of the rise of relatively new populist opposition parties, with religious experts saying the number of Soka Gakkai members may have fallen by millions from its peak.

While Soka Gakkai claims to have 8.27 million member households, Komeito saw its seats in the powerful House of Representatives decrease by eight to 24 in the 2024 election. The LDP also lost seats, dropping by 65 to 191 out of 465 in total.

Komeito has played a unique role in Japanese politics by acting as a moderate counterweight within conservative-led governments, emphasizing social welfare spending, pacifist principles and a cautious approach to security and constitutional revision.

From a policymaking perspective, Komeito frequently served as a handbrake on the LDP's more nationalistic or market-driven initiatives, a balancing role that gave the minor party leverage far beyond its seat count as long as the coalition endured.

Komeito bolstered the LDP by collecting votes from across the country like a "mobilizing machine," said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University Japan, referring to Soka Gakkai's ability to turn out supporters with remarkable discipline.

The electoral clout, however, has eroded in the face of Japan's demographic shift. Komeito now relies heavily on older supporters, while younger voters, less tied to organized religion, show little interest in its traditional mobilization model.

He added, "In terms of security, constitutional revision, campaign finance reform and social welfare spending, Komeito is a good fit for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan," the main opposition force headed by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

Even with policy alignment, effective electoral cooperation among opposition parties will be crucial, Kingston said, as Komeito seeks to avoid vote-splitting, with ideological and strategic divisions complicating coordination.

Several days after Komeito withdrew from the coalition, the LDP turned to the Japan Innovation Party, known as Nippon Ishin, as a new coalition partner that is believed to share similar economic, security and diplomatic policies with Takaichi.

Nevertheless, analysts say Komeito still retains a potential path to revival through political repositioning, given that the JIP offers limited electoral advantages with its support concentrated mainly in Osaka and surrounding areas.

Kingston described the current juncture for Komeito, which joined coalition governments led by non-LDP groups in the early 1990s, as a moment of "huge existential risk," shaped by demographic decline and the weakening of traditional organizational loyalties.

He said Komeito might try to obtain support from voters who blame pro-business reforms under the LDP for rising poverty and widening inequality, pointing to constituencies left behind by decades of uneven growth and neoliberal economic policies.

A clearer break from coalition pragmatism toward opposition identity-building would emerge, with Komeito expected to emphasize policy differences with the LDP rather than compromise, particularly on wages, redistribution and social protection, pundits say.

Komeito's religious roots remain a double-edged sword, Kingston said. While the Soka Gakkai connection is off-putting for some voters, its focus on social welfare and inequality could resonate with younger voters disillusioned by a system they feel failed them.

It remains unclear whether Komeito can revive, but its search for a new role underscores broader questions about representation, inequality and the future of coalition politics as Japan's political landscape shifts under Takaichi's leadership, the analysts said.

