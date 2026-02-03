Foreigner issue under focus as parties rush to ease worries of Japanese voters

Sohei Kamiya, right, leader of Japan's far-right Sanseito party, along with a candidate, attends a campaign event ahead of the Feb 8 lower house election in Tokyo.

By Junko Horiuchi

Foreign nationals have increasingly become an issue of focus in Sunday's House of Representatives election, with parties rushing to ease voters' growing concerns by discussing policies about how to manage the diverse group, which is reaching record numbers nationwide.

Observers and analysts have warned against categorizing foreigners as a single group while emphasizing the importance of maintaining "order" in a traditionally homogeneous society. They believe that grouping issues facing non-Japanese nationals from various backgrounds together would prevent thorough discussions.

According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents totaled a record 3,956,619 by the end of June 2025, accounting for 3.2 percent of the population -- an increase of 5 percent from the end of 2024. A national research institute has estimated that by 2070, they will make up 10.8 percent of the population.

In the face of increased public attention and criticism in recent years regarding reports of foreigners misusing public systems or engaging in problematic behavior, the populist Sanseito party has advocated for tighter controls on foreign residents under its "Japanese first" mantra -- a stance that won it votes in the House of Councillors election in July 2025.

This has prompted other political parties to address the issue of foreigners more consciously. However, analysts pointed out that uniform policies would be unrealistic, given that foreign nationals range from skilled workers and students to investors and tourists.

"Just because there is a case of rule-breaking by a foreign resident or tourist does not mean that foreigners as a whole are acting that way. Yet the Japanese public has become emotionally concerned about their growing presence, particularly since last year," said Eriko Suzuki, a professor at Kokushikan University specializing in immigration policy.

She added that politicians tend to side with Japanese nationals, opting to speak of strengthening oversight instead of taking steps that would benefit both local and foreign residents.

Masamichi Ida, a Meiji University professor and election analysis expert, said, "Sanseito's focus on policies regarding foreigners caused a stir when some voters began to feel vaguely anxious about Japan's future," fearing it would transform into a "multiracial, multiethnic country like other nations."

Ida added that reports of friction with local communities due to the surge in inbound tourism following the pandemic have raised concerns, as have reports of speculative purchases by foreigners driving up condominium prices and spikes in hotel fees.

During the election campaign, the Japan Innovation Party -- the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party -- has proposed strict caps on immigration and foreign resident ratios. In contrast, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance has called such restrictions "too hasty" and is pushing for a multicultural society.

The LDP has pledged to discuss establishing regulations for foreign nationals' acquisition of land and real estate, as well as tightening immigration controls and oversight of tax and social security systems.

Sanseito is calling for a new government agency that would uniformly manage policies related to foreigners, including setting standards for accepting them, and for tougher action against illegal stays and purchases of real estates by foreign nationals.

Even before the election, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government finalized a policy package to promote "well-ordered and harmonious coexistence" and a "zero illegal overstayers" plan, intended to address people's feelings of unease and injustice regarding illegal activities or rule violations by "a subset" of foreign nationals in Japan.

Motoki Yuzuriha, the president of Mynavi Global Corp., a registered support organization that assists over 4,000 foreign skilled workers at more than 690 companies, said he welcomes the issue of foreigners becoming a key topic in the election.

"Discussions and implementation of proper management of foreigners will in the end lessen the unfair and unfavorable assessment of foreign laborers," said Yuzuriha, while warning against discussing the situation of foreign workers in general when there are different residence statuses.

Government data showed the number of foreign workers in Japan reached a new high of over 2.57 million as of the end of October, marking an 11.7 percent rise from the previous year and breaking the record for the 13th consecutive year.

"Japan has been accepting foreign workers to offset an aging and declining population and the demographics has made it clear for many that their presence is expected to be solidified for a lengthy period," said Meiji University's Ida.

Last year, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said that Japan should expect its foreign population to exceed 10 percent by around 2040. How to manage this influx is a crucial issue that needs to be addressed without stoking fears among Japanese residents, he said.

According to analysts, the parties have yet to discuss in depth the measures that companies and groups are taking to minimize the inevitable friction arising from differences in social norms and cultures.

"I think it is a significant challenge for Japanese businesses to enhance their knowledge and experience about accepting foreign skilled workers, more so for those hiring them for the first time," Yuzuriha said.

He called on businesses to change their mindset in assuming that foreign workers should "act the same as Japanese," which results in "miscommunication and frustration" when they fail to do so.

Looking ahead, Kokushikan University's Suzuki emphasized the need for stakeholders to create a more inclusive society for foreigners, addressing issues such as the isolation of children with foreign roots in schools.

"I am afraid that the emphasis on keeping order and ensuring that foreigners follow rules -- as seen in the current election campaigning -- would impede measures to create an environment for them to live in Japanese society," she said.

