Foreigner issue under focus as parties rush to ease worries of Japanese voters

Foreign nationals have increasingly become an issue of focus in Sunday's House of Representatives election, with parties rushing to ease voters' growing concerns by discussing policies about how to manage the diverse group, which is reaching record numbers nationwide.
Observers and analysts have warned against categorizing foreigners as a single group while emphasizing the importance of maintaining "order" in a traditionally homogeneous society. They believe that grouping issues facing non-Japanese nationals from various backgrounds together would prevent thorough discussions.
According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents totaled a record 3,956,619 by the end of June 2025, accounting for 3.2 percent of the population -- an increase of 5 percent from the end of 2024. A national research institute has estimated that by 2070, they will make up 10.8 percent of the population.
In the face of increased public attention and criticism in recent years regarding reports of foreigners misusing public systems or engaging in problematic behavior, the populist Sanseito party has advocated for tighter controls on foreign residents under its "Japanese first" mantra -- a stance that won it votes in the House of Councillors election in July 2025.
This has prompted other political parties to address the issue of foreigners more consciously. However, analysts pointed out that uniform policies would be unrealistic, given that foreign nationals range from skilled workers and students to investors and tourists.
"Just because there is a case of rule-breaking by a foreign resident or tourist does not mean that foreigners as a whole are acting that way. Yet the Japanese public has become emotionally concerned about their growing presence, particularly since last year," said Eriko Suzuki, a professor at Kokushikan University specializing in immigration policy.
She added that politicians tend to side with Japanese nationals, opting to speak of strengthening oversight instead of taking steps that would benefit both local and foreign residents.
Masamichi Ida, a Meiji University professor and election analysis expert, said, "Sanseito's focus on policies regarding foreigners caused a stir when some voters began to feel vaguely anxious about Japan's future," fearing it would transform into a "multiracial, multiethnic country like other nations."
Ida added that reports of friction with local communities due to the surge in inbound tourism following the pandemic have raised concerns, as have reports of speculative purchases by foreigners driving up condominium prices and spikes in hotel fees.
During the election campaign, the Japan Innovation Party -- the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party -- has proposed strict caps on immigration and foreign resident ratios. In contrast, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance has called such restrictions "too hasty" and is pushing for a multicultural society.
The LDP has pledged to discuss establishing regulations for foreign nationals' acquisition of land and real estate, as well as tightening immigration controls and oversight of tax and social security systems.
Sanseito is calling for a new government agency that would uniformly manage policies related to foreigners, including setting standards for accepting them, and for tougher action against illegal stays and purchases of real estates by foreign nationals.
Even before the election, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government finalized a policy package to promote "well-ordered and harmonious coexistence" and a "zero illegal overstayers" plan, intended to address people's feelings of unease and injustice regarding illegal activities or rule violations by "a subset" of foreign nationals in Japan.
Motoki Yuzuriha, the president of Mynavi Global Corp., a registered support organization that assists over 4,000 foreign skilled workers at more than 690 companies, said he welcomes the issue of foreigners becoming a key topic in the election.
"Discussions and implementation of proper management of foreigners will in the end lessen the unfair and unfavorable assessment of foreign laborers," said Yuzuriha, while warning against discussing the situation of foreign workers in general when there are different residence statuses.
Government data showed the number of foreign workers in Japan reached a new high of over 2.57 million as of the end of October, marking an 11.7 percent rise from the previous year and breaking the record for the 13th consecutive year.
"Japan has been accepting foreign workers to offset an aging and declining population and the demographics has made it clear for many that their presence is expected to be solidified for a lengthy period," said Meiji University's Ida.
Last year, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said that Japan should expect its foreign population to exceed 10 percent by around 2040. How to manage this influx is a crucial issue that needs to be addressed without stoking fears among Japanese residents, he said.
According to analysts, the parties have yet to discuss in depth the measures that companies and groups are taking to minimize the inevitable friction arising from differences in social norms and cultures.
"I think it is a significant challenge for Japanese businesses to enhance their knowledge and experience about accepting foreign skilled workers, more so for those hiring them for the first time," Yuzuriha said.
He called on businesses to change their mindset in assuming that foreign workers should "act the same as Japanese," which results in "miscommunication and frustration" when they fail to do so.
Looking ahead, Kokushikan University's Suzuki emphasized the need for stakeholders to create a more inclusive society for foreigners, addressing issues such as the isolation of children with foreign roots in schools.
"I am afraid that the emphasis on keeping order and ensuring that foreigners follow rules -- as seen in the current election campaigning -- would impede measures to create an environment for them to live in Japanese society," she said.© KYODO
Newgirlintown
Oh Japan, so behind the rest of the world.
Garthgoyle
The rice must have gone back to 1,800円per 5kg.
Cooked
Ms. Suzuki above is quite correct with her assertions.
Mr Kipling
Japan has seen the problems in some European countries caused by immigration and is ensuring the same thing is not going to happen here. Even though Japan's immigrants are a different demographic with less "baggage", this is a wise move.
Daninthepan
Not sure what the news is here — or is this just a rehash of what we’ve been hearing for the past year or so?
How about doing us all a favour and looking into the connection between this anti-foreigner rhetoric and Russian or Chinese bot networks churning out this kind of chum to sow division and discombobulation in their perceived enemy states?
John-San
Japan in 2025 has increasingly came under attack by the USA and China. More so thé USA with financial and political attacks. These two groups should be expelled and a 10 year review. While Asian and the EU have been very supportive especially Australia. Australia Government as grant Japan Companies access and encouraged investment thé same cannot be said of the USA and China. Both have shown they are untrustworthy and disruptive to Japan. This is the beginning of the Asian century and ties to both China and USA should review and the first action should be redeem thé USA treasuries followed by a 1% increase in interest rates. Follow by more gold purchasing.
dbsaiya
Sanseito's Kamiya has been photographed wearing a MAGA cap. There in a nutshell is what Sanseito is all about.
quercetum
This is the kind of thinking that thrives in societies anxious about change but unwilling to interrogate their own contradictions. Japan wants tourists, workers, students, and taxpayers—but only if they remain invisible, voiceless, and impeccably behaved. The moment one person steps out of line, the narrative snaps back into place: See? This is what they’re like.
Then comes the professor’s contribution—delivered with the tone of someone unveiling a profound truth: one foreigner breaking a rule does not mean all foreigners behave that way. It’s the sort of observation that, in most functioning societies, is absorbed before puberty. Yet here it’s treated as a brave intervention.
What’s striking is not the statement itself, but the fact that it needs to be said at all. The political conversation has sunk so deeply into sophomore‑level thinking that pointing out the obvious now counts as intellectual labor.
If anything, the professor’s remark should be read not as a revelation but as an indictment: a reminder of how low the bar has fallen. When the national conversation is this stunted, even the most elementary truths sound radical.
menajep
Any problems in Europe are purely mismanagement problems, not problems with foreigners themselves.
wallace
The issue of foreigners is an election item to avoid the real issues, like wages and cost of living. Sanseito is not a threat for the time being, even if they gain some seats. They are only a fringe party.
sakurasuki
Is that meaning, order in homogenous society that constantly decline in every aspect.
Couldn't agree more with her decision.
This too good point.
BB
Tourists crowding busses with their luggage, or skipping out on their hospital bills or talking loudly on phones, upsetting the wa, doesn't equate to a "foreigner problem" in Japan. Every foreign resident I know pays his/her bills and behaves with respect and consideration.
Aly Rustom
The horror!!!
Aly Rustom
always was. always will be.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Yes, absolutely. Japan needs the enlightened white saviors….
diobrando
Sanseito's electors are sheep. In case of an earthquake or meteor, they could trust it s due to foreigners.
Suzuki is right at 1000%
sakurasuki
However for right wing, this issue is easy vote win without doing any real work.
151E
Well, if that means Japan isn’t implementing policies similar to those announced by DEFRA — targeting the traditional local culture of the countryside and insisting that everything be forcibly diversified to pander to the tastes of new arrivals — then I’m all for Japan staying behind the rest of the world. Let Japan be Japan, and change at her own pace.
Wick's pencil
When the rest of the world is jumping off a cliff, in this case, it's good to be behind.
u_s__reamer
Sanseito is the obvious Japanese clone of the fraudulent Maga movement appealing to the same demographic. The surviving spores of the "Greater Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere" mentality, like the racist roots of American "Exceptionalism", is the breeding ground of the political contagion. Thankfully, there are still enough Japanese voters who will ensure that the country will not go down Kamiya's rabbit-hole.
Geeter Mckluskie
No issues for those "observers and analysts" categorizing Japanese as a monolithic, single group though.
King Minus
@quercetum
Nailed it!
WoodyLee
More REPRESENTATION is what's needed.
Only two Ladies are now present within the government with foreign background and are not directly involved in handling foreigners issues in Japan.
Can't manage anything without having a partner that you can talk to who shares and understands these issues.
Japan is NOT the only nation with foreigners learning how to ACCEPT and TOLERATE other cultures is an ART that takes time and efforts from both sides only when willing.
Otherwise just shut the borders and keep things as is.
patkim
I do think that those of us who have been here a long time, have married and/or settled down long time, have permanent residence, and speak the language quite well, end up following the rules and have blended in nicely with society, and thus have been accepted as a whole. It is the few who do commit crimes or refuse to blend in that give the rest of us a bad name.
I do wish travelers educate themselves a bit more in the rules of etiquette in Japan so that they can be respected more and not put the rest of us in a bad light. At the very least, the should act how they would like foreigners visiting their respective countries to act. I don't think they would like visitors drawing graffiti, or littering their streets, or blocking traffic to take photos anywhere they like, so they should not do that in other countries.
Geeter Mckluskie
Yet, here you are...and not in the advanced rest of the world.
Why?
WoodyLee
Using Foreigners as a Smoke Screen is Totally Unacceptable.
Lets deal with the real issues that's affecting people's daily lives like cost of living, affordable housing, Free education for all, Free health care, Free transportation for all children and reducing inflation.
These are the real issues that needs to be addressed that's affecting Japanese and Non Japanese as well daily lives and not the 2.5% of non Japanese scattered across the nation.
stickman1760
Japan behind the times? Yes, Japan should be so much more like America or Britain, those shining examples of how to run a country
patkim
Really? I don't know about that. I think there are several reasons why it is quite comfortable to live in Japan. First and foremost is the health care system. It is because of that, that I haven't had to pay loads of money for hospitalization. I remember when I had to be hospitalized, I only paid 10% of the total cost. If I was back home in the U.S., I would've probably had to have taken out a Go Fund me page to be able to afford those costs. Also, for my child, I pay only 300 yen per visit to either the hospital, or dentist. Medicine is also cheap.
Aly Rustom
who says I'm white. Stop assuming
Aly Rustom
Same reason you are.
Family.
If my wife and kids were Chinese I would be in China. Simple
BigDog
Theres a foreigner issue in Japan ????
Yotomaya
So much talk about whether foreigners follow rules or not. Non-Japanese people, when was the last time a Japanese person ignored basic rules of politeness towards you, such as in terms of addressing you and boundaries, such as trying to force personal information out of a stranger or speaking in a language different than Japanese, assuming you were to stupid to speak the language of the country where you live? When was the last time you got carded by a hotel for "looking different" even though you live here and have no obligation to give them your ID? And when was the last time a "trainee" got forced to work unpaid overtime, had their documents confiscated or were harassed by their employers with no recourse?
If there's talk about a "foreigner issue", it should include issues foreigners deal with, and not just because of their perceived lack of understanding. Otherwise, it's just pandering to xenophobes.
Also, how about treating us like human beings and not numbers useful only to boost the economy?
Yotomaya
@BigDog
Yeah, is the foreigner issue in the room with us now?
WoodyLee
Racism is Destructive and Ugly.
Just look at what it is doing to other nations that are un willing to tackle it.
tamanegi
It seems that with all the daily angst and problems in the media, particularly on this website, perceived to be caused by foreign residents, tourists and students, Japan must consider closing its borders to all foreign arrivals and deport all those currently in Japan. It might sound extreme but I think the majority of the native population would agree.
patkim
When I first came to Japan, I did encounter a bit of getting accustomed to the system, and also neighbors and had to adjust getting used to me. It was the same feeling when I traveled to other more rural and conservative parts of the U.S. So even in my own country, there were areas where people will treat you like an outsider at first, but once they know you, it becomes different.
Yet, I feel like that's the case everywhere. There will always be an adjustment period, but as long as you're willing to put in the effort, the payoff is tremendous. All my foreign co-workers had the same or similar story. It's why all of us have been here so long and stayed for so long.
Except, I do remember one co-worker who always seemed to have a complaint to tell. It seemed like trouble always followed him. But as I got to know him, I found him to be very arrogant and abrasive, so I ended up feeling that it probably had to do more with his personality than anything else. Not the type that lends oneself to get along with foreigners. Needless to say, he wasn't in Japan for long.
BeerDeliveryGuy
The only angsty foreigners are the pampered comfortable gaishikei-expats, who can’t shed the main character syndrome and western supremacy ideals.
The more…. ethnic, shall we say, foreigners are too busy working in factories, demolition sites, Family Mart, kebab stands, etc, to care about what is essentially a trivial issue.
Aly Rustom
What do YOU know about these people? Have you worked in factories, demolition sites, Family Mart, kebab stands, etc? What contact do you have with these people?
Aly Rustom
Funny you said
What you actually mean is Japan's foreigners working in factories, demolition sites, Family Mart, kebab stands, etc, need the enlightened white saviors
BeerDeliveryGuy
If you must know, I hold free English and Japanese lessons at my home and local civic center.
The majority of my guests are from Vietnam, Brazil, and Myanmar.
TheKimoiOjisan
As a foreigner having to live here, I just get on with things. Don't pay much attention to the Japanese politics and way of thinking. It's all foreigner this, china that, let's spend more money on the military, etc etc.
Nothing is going to change such thinking patterns. Bland, boring and self important.
Anyway, the cherry blossoms will be out soon and ohtani will be playing baseball here, and that's all most people really care about.
TheKimoiOjisan
Kamiya is an absolute simpleton, by the way.
A sainseito leaflet was put into all post boxes in our apartment building recently. Straight into the bin with such nonsense.
I even felt sorry for the bin.
Aly Rustom
Well isn't that just like an enlightened white savior. Listen to yourself- English and Japanese lessons.
Have you ever worked in the locations you cited above?
BeerDeliveryGuy
I’ve worked in demolition, porta-john rentals, moving, fish sorting, and road construction in the past.
Aly Rustom
In Japan?
BeerDeliveryGuy
Moving company and fish sorting.
Aly Rustom
So you haven't worked in Japan in the locations you cited above.
Aly Rustom
Ok fine. During your time at the Moving company and fish sorting, did you talk to many foreigners about the problems they had in Japan?
Chico3
Yup! That picture says it all.
BeerDeliveryGuy
At risk of being moderated… Acting compiling an entire list of where foreigners work would be exhausting for me, and the poor person who chose to read it. “Etc” (etcetera) is more convenient to use.
Moderator
All readers back on topic please.
Aly Rustom
So that IDIOT wants to make America, not Japan, great again.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Autocorrect… Acting/Actually
BeerDeliveryGuy
Yes. Their biggest inconvenience was that they couldn’t speak or read Japanese very well, and missed out on many benefits and bargains as a result.
Aly Rustom
Fine. Fair enough. At the risk of being moderated, I'll let it go. But please no more looking down on us while accusing us of doing exactly that.
Cheers
itsonlyrocknroll
It is these politician’s that are creating, inciting discrimination, especially Sohei Kamiya, leader of Sanseito party that is openly encouraging, urging prejudice toward all “foreigners”.
Manifested through a well-worn practice of drawing broad conclusions provoking across the board anti-foreigner sentiment/phenomena.
That foreigners, by their very home cultural behaviours, based on a defined, very focused limited observation identifying negative trends.
Deliberate over simplified political discourse, these generalizations often lead to structural barriers, social exclusion, and rising political tension.
For J companies that require highly skilled workers, Sohei Kamiya Sanseito party is leading one of the most pervasive issues, landlords/agencies refusing to rent to non-Japanese families/people, or imposing stricter requirements, insisting a Japanese national act as a guarantor.
It is without doubt Sohei Kamiya/Sanseito party political rhetoric, framing the rising foreign population as a threat to public safety and cultural uniformity.
"Japanese first" will soon become "Japanese only”
I suggest Japan Innovation Party, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is listening, so being lead.
I hope Sunday 8th elections will not single out, anti-foreigner sentiment has not taken hold, I know my community in Ino Kochi is not, has never been discriminatory, opne welcoming.
justasking
We'll see on Sunday how much Japan hates us. 20%? 30%?
Geeter Mckluskie
Rather he likes the sentiment of putting one's own country and citizens first.
spinningplates
We looked through the papers from the candidates and parties last night to make our choice. Only my wife can vote so she wanted to make sure our opinions were aligned. We found a lot of the policies and promises simply didn't apply to us (not starting a family, heading for retirement, and concerned about the economic future of the country) and also certain candidates were simply not powerful enough to enact any changes thus disqualifying themselves as a wasted vote. The opposition parties are too weak.
tamanegi
Were some of you foreign residents who post here living in Japan in the early 90s? If you were perhaps you may remember the "Japan bashing" reported in the Japanese media connected with US-japan trade issues particularly in discussions over rice imports and motor vehicles. Then that young Japanese student was tragically shot dead on Halloween for intruding on someone's property in the USA. Things were very tense in Japan back then. Reports of shops refusing to serve foreign customers and "gaijin-gari" gangs hunting down and assaulting lone foreigners at night especially in Kyoto.
I feel things are heading that way again
Geeter Mckluskie
Every seat won is a voice that can raise issues of concern. My wife, my two adult kids and I are all voting Sanseito to raise key issues like education, immigration and agriculture.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Yes, I remember Americans smashing Sony Walkmans and Toyota Corollas, and the famously confused dude on TV saying “I only buy good old AMERICAN Panasonic!”
Not early but late 90’s I was stationed in Okinawa, which may have had a different sentiment than the mainland, but the anti-US movement was more grassroot and organic, compared to the obviously orchestrated and communist backed recent protests.
But Gaijin-Gari? The only Gaijin hunting I’ve seen was the girls chasing any white dude.
Geeter Mckluskie
I've been here since 1988 and can't remember any such thing as "gangs hunting down and assaulting foreigners"
I can remember Dabito Arudo mewling about "no foreigners allowed" establishments which were extremely rare and still are.
Geeter Mckluskie
Why are you still here?
Not quite. I can move back to Canada with my family. The reason I don't is I much prefer Japan to Canada.
William77
Japan always was excused by the international community for it’s staunch xenophobia and this is the consequence for ignoring it.
Now we have all the right movements and parties in a witch hunt mode neglecting the real issues of their decaying country.
wallace
Geeter Mckluskie
How so? By your own admission, you are now a Japanese citizen, as are the other members of your family.
GillislowTier
I know they wouldn’t , but perhaps they should learn about other countries that had changes they are proposing. Othering your foreign community, that largely has no actual issues and when their are not beyond a similar ratio of your native citizens… and tends to make an unneeded hostile environment. Most foreign residents live simple lives, don’t question the rules and go with the flow. You literally couldn’t ask for more. If you start putting up even more artificial and unnecessary barriers, then you’re going to get a lot of loud and active push back.
Foreigners won’t be like Japanese protesters who stand outside during a designated time until they have to get ready for the next work day. They can and will shutdown whatever industries they are working in to make it known why they believe.
kohakuebisu
The EU country with the most immigrants, Spain, has the fastest growing economy. I didn't know that economic growth is a "problem".
GDP growth per capita in the working age population in the US and UK for the period universally described as "Japan's lost decades" is insignificantly higher (1.6% or so vs. 1.3%) than.....Japan. I repeat, that is Japan during its "lost decades". The UK and US have greatly outgrown Japan in gross GDP simply by having increasing working age populations, versus Japan where it has significantly shrunk. The inevitable conclusion is that those politicians planners, and policy experts over there must be just as incompetent as Japan's. They must be because they have barely outperformed "moribund" "stagnating" "low productivity" Japan.
Vanillasludge
I admit to being a little worried about how this stuff can get a life of its own. It starts as a small slice of folks who want to build a political career, but can spread quite easily.
When Sanseito gains traction in parts of the country with very few foreigners, you will know the trouble has started.
”Fear of the other” is and has always been a powerful political tool.
wallace
There were more "no foreigners allowed" signs 30 years ago, but they have not completely gone away; instead, restaurants charge more for foreigners.
Aly Rustom
You naturalized, so that option is no more
And as usual, we disagree. What we do agree on is that we prefer Japan to our respective countries.
But both my wife and I dream of moving to Canada and if there was a way to do so, we'd be out in 6 months
Aly Rustom
He's wearing a MAGA hat.
MAGA= Make America Great Again
Ray
I’m not sure that’s it’s not just political parties that are just hyping up the anti-foreigner rhetoric. In a recent poll inflation and high prices were upmost in people’s minds. I agree with not lumping all foreigners together - tourists, residents, each countries citizens - all are different. TBH it seems like Chinese are causing the most problems with fraud as far as residents go, but Japan is changing the regulations, so good. I do feel Japan’s mind-set is quite negative towards foreigners. In my native New Zealand we welcomed all nations, regulations never singled-out foreigners. Please Japan, be more tolerant.
BeerDeliveryGuy
IME Japanese quietly tolerate behavior that you would get a can of whoop opened up on yourself elsewhere.
wallace
Voting for Sanseito is a wasted vote.
grc
We really are reverting to pre-black ship days. Oh, and those who seek to justify Japan’s actions by somehow thinking it’s all decaying Europe’s fault need to grow up and read some history
stormcrow
My spouse (a Japanese citizen) thinks that Japan should put more emphasis on childcare so that both husbands and wives can participate fully in the economy and Japan’s workforce.
Aly Rustom
Hear Hear!
Nibek32
Are they going to make us ride on the back of the bus?
oktavius
Does anyone really believe that the foreigners are one of the most important issues in Japan? Meanwhile in Japan - stagnant wages, spiralling inflation creating genuine poverty, shrinking population, high suicide rates, endless working hours, impossibly high child-care costs, non-existent mental health care, rampant organized crime, etc. Yet the issue that gets attention is foreigners. It's so convenient to dump everyone's frustration on one bloc of people, but so wrong.
Peeping_Tom
"Meanwhile in Japan - stagnant wages, spiralling inflation creating genuine poverty, shrinking population, high suicide rates, endless working hours, impossibly high child-care costs, non-existent mental health care, rampant organized crime, etc"
If it's that bad, why don't foreigners LEAVE then?!
Why depart one's beautiful, magnificent country to go live in this?!
Don't give me the "but, but, but my wife's Japanese" bull; so is my long term partner yet I don't want to live there. And would be out in a flash the minute I realised I had moved into a dump.
Ryder
This is a shame. If we didn't love Nihon and all it's warts we wouldn't take the trouble to come. I wish there was a way to explain that Gaijin mean them no harm. I was just considering converting my life's savings to a rice farm in Akita or Iwate. The Okusan doesn't care anymore, but I miss it when I am overseas.
Silvafan
Shinzo did the same!
Silvafan
That is where most of the followers are located in the rural parts. They are isolated and rely on what people tell them.
In the big city, the average person has a better opportunity to a more balanced exposure.
nuanced reality vs. sensationalized imagination
Pongo
Freedom of speech....you've gotta let people show how unsuited to leadership they really are, and they WILL destroy the economy and turn back on every single promise they make. Not all people that vote for them will be racist, but all racists will vote for them