Foreigners at center of debate in Japan's tense election campaign

Ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election, policies toward foreigners in Japan have emerged as a central issue, with minor conservative opposition parties gaining momentum amid waning support for the long-dominant ruling bloc.
The rise of the minor nationalist Sanseito party, which advocates stricter controls on foreign residents under its "Japanese First" banner, has pushed the issue to the forefront of political debate, with the party ranking second in popularity in some recent media polls.
Analysts warn that the discussion extends beyond short-term electioneering, saying that if xenophobic rhetoric -- often lacking a factual basis -- gains broader acceptance, it could deepen discrimination and social divisions.
Attention to foreign residents has spread beyond social media, where exclusionary sentiments have occasionally prevailed, amid perceptions that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party is expanding efforts to bring more foreigners to Japan.
A series of incidents involving a limited number of foreign nationals, including dangerous driving related to license conversion rules and suspected misuse of public services, appears to be fueling resentment among some Japanese people.
Even major parties, including the LDP, are vying to show stronger control over immigration while balancing calls for coexistence, as Ishiba moves to establish a new command center within the Cabinet Secretariat to address the issue.
The LDP has taken a tougher stance than in past campaigns, vowing in its election pledges to pursue "zero illegal foreigners," while its junior coalition partner Komeito has pledged to improve residence management.
The opposition Democratic Party for the People, which quadrupled its seats from seven in the 465-member House of Representatives in last year's election with support from younger voters, has pushed for tighter regulations on real estate purchases by foreigners.
Meanwhile, the left-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force, has called for legislation to promote a "multicultural coexistence society" in response to socioeconomic changes driven by a growing foreign resident population.
Sanseito remains the most hardline, calling for an end to welfare support for foreigners, a ban on their employment in the public sector and the establishment of a centralized immigration agency. It also advocates stricter cultural conformity by foreigners in Japan.
The party's leader, Sohei Kamiya, has asserted that globalization is the "reason behind Japan's poverty," saying foreigners are buying up land and company stocks and that the number of workers from abroad has grown excessively due to a labor shortage.
Along with Sanseito, the minor right-wing Conservative Party of Japan has criticized foreigners, with its leader Naoki Hyakuta saying earlier this month that they "disrespect Japanese culture, ignore the rules, assault Japanese people and steal their belongings."
Given that the ruling coalition led by the LDP lacks a majority in the more powerful lower house, the "possibility cannot be ruled out" that Ishiba will cooperate with conservatives to maintain his government, said Akihiko Noda, a researcher at Sompo Institute Plus.
Sanseito, established in 2020, and the Conservative Party of Japan, launched in 2023, each won three seats in the lower house election in late October.
Police data, however, shows that cases involving foreign residents had been declining until 2022, with a slight uptick in 2023. The share of foreign nationals among all reported incidents has held steady at around 2 percent over the past decade.
"As matters surrounding foreigners are debated in the election campaign, it is also important to acknowledge that some claims being circulated are not based on facts," said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute.
On the economic front, the population of Japanese nationals fell by a record 898,000 from a year earlier to 120.3 million as of October 2024, according to a government estimate, highlighting the workforce constraints that are likely to weigh on future economic growth.
"It is necessary to tackle situations where some foreign nationals commit crimes, engage in nuisance behavior or misuse public systems, resulting in feelings of unease and unfairness among members of the public," Kiuchi said.
"At the same time, promoting coexistence with foreigners may be essential to revitalizing Japan's economy and enhancing the lives of its people," he added.
The number of foreign nationals living in the country stood at a record 3.77 million as of the end of 2024, according to the Immigration Services Agency.© KYODO
18 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
It would be interesting to see how they enforce that.
Jay
If these geezers are going to talk about crime and foreign nationals in Japan, then be specific - because lumping all “foreigners” together is deliberately misleading. I and many others here - Westerners, law-abiding professionals, long-term residents - belong to demographics that commit little to no crime in this country. We respect the culture, pay our taxes, raise families, and follow the rules often MORE strictly than the locals.
We don’t appreciate being scapegoated for easy political points. You want to secure Japan’s future? Fine. Start by targeting actual problems - not painting everyone with the same brush because it’s politically convenient. I get that mass immigration without standards and without consequences is a problem. But Westerners are not the threat. Law-abiding residents are not the threat. Because as of right now, Japan First is starting to mean facts last.
Albert
This shows that the real issues in Japan are not important. Just blame all to the foreigners, meanwhile japanese economic is falling behind.
Falco1
ayToday 06:48 am JST
If these geezers are going to talk about crime and foreign nationals in Japan, then be specific - because lumping all “foreigners” together is deliberately misleading. I and many others here - Westerners, law-abiding professionals, long-term residents - belong to demographics that commit little to no crime in this country. We respect the culture, pay our taxes, raise families, and follow the rules often MORE strictly than the locals. And yet here we are casually thrown into the same pile as those responsible for the lion’s share of foreign crime - often from a very specific set of nationalities.
I totally agree with this.
fluffy_canyons
Really sad if true
diego
Politicians can discriminate about Foreigners but Foreigners can't discriminate aboout this news saying that look like a " Racism discrimination" in my opinion! so I believe that Japan today will delete my comment, but post the politician comment about Foreigners?We pay taxes and Japan economy growing cause of Foreign Travelers and everyday new talk about Japanese people crimes, I can't see any news about Foreigners in Japan doing crimes! Abe Shinzo ask Foreigners to come to Japan and now they complain about it? it seems hypocritical to me
sakurasuki
There are so many category of foreigners in Japan, there are workers (even cheap labor that being labeled as "trainee"), students, spouse, tourist, refugee etc but any foreigners will look the same for those right wing fear monger.
Currently there are two millions foreigners really work in Japan, which of course pay tax, pension and insurance.
https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02312/
For coming years Japan need more than 5 million foreign workers to keep everything going.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/07/04/japan/japan-foreign-worker-shortage/
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/Japan-headed-for-shortage-of-970-000-foreign-workers-in-2040
.
For foreigners who stay in Japan there's less chance they'll doing stupid things, however the chance are likely cause by tourist. Again who try to invite those tourist in the first place?
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/07/eeb3076cd0b1-japan-expecting-record-35-mil-foreign-visitors-in-2024.html
.
marc laden
Good to see Japan is waking up...
Look UK and Europe .. That is dead... The beauty of Europe is gone. The satanic culture invaders have now has the dominating power in whole Europe..... They clearly said they are not to take part .. but to take over....
The invasion is going on.... other parts of the world too..
JAPAN wake up... start fighting now.. Never allow the evil satanic culture to spread in Japan.
deanzaZZR
Come on Jay. We need to know. Immigrants from which countries are the problem?
fluffy_canyons
no matter how much you “conform” these fascists would never accept you, there is no point in wasting time trying to please these racist psychos.
Matt
The lives of Japanese people getting worse has absolutely nothing to do with foreigners, in the same way it doesn't in other parts of the world. They are an easy scapegoat for the country's problems. Economic woes are blamed on increasing immigration....but oh, let's ignore the terrible economic management of the last however many years and failures to adapt to a changing world. Yeah. That's foreigners fault. As always with these kinds of fruitcakes, they present simple solutions to complex issues.
sakurasuki
It is lacking factual basis, Japan who really need those foreigners.
Even simple thing caring old people, now being done by foreigners, less and less Japanese want to work with less pay and high workload
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/05/05/japan/home-care-services-worker-shortage/
Which can be fixed only with hiring foreigners.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/Japan-to-let-more-foreigners-provide-in-home-nursing-care
factchecker
Pig ignorant comments from some who doesn't live here.
marc laden
Many people think the Chinese and Koreans are the future thread to Japan..
NO
HELL
NO
The real thread to Japan is the evil 7 th century culture .( Example look UK and EU now) ..... They are the invaders with clear agenda ... They will never assimilate.. They are a cancer... concentrate on small place and conquer then spread to other parts and eventually conquer whole JAPAN...
STOP THEM NOW
SAVE THIS BEAUTIFUL NATION
WhatsAllThisThen
@
@Jsy
Hear hear!
Jay
Turkish nationals (predominantly Kurdish) are have a Relative Arrest Rate more than 15 times higher than the rest of the population, Africans (predominantly Nigeria, Cameroon and Ghana) 4 times higher and Latin Americans (excluding Brazilian and Peruvian) are 2.5 times higher.
Facts don’t care about your feelings, unfortunately, and trying to spring some kind of gotcha with “Well? Which immigrants are the problem?” doesn’t work when the data’s clear and on the table.
Newgirlintown
In Japan there are two groups: the good guys ‘We Japanese’ and everyone else ‘foreigners’ (the dirty, the always late, the uncivilised). None of us are individuals, just a members of one group or another.
Gaijinjland
Jay,
You can’t have it both ways. Of course a party that is anti LGBT rights and is for traditional family values is going to be anti foreigners.