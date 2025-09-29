Growth strategy needed to realize pay hikes pledged by LDP hopefuls

The five candidates for leadership of the LDP, from left: Toshimitsu Motegi, Sanae Takaichi, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Takayuki Kobayashi

By Satoshi Iizuka

Wage hikes to help tackle rising prices have become a key topic in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership contest, though economists say none of the candidates have presented detailed, feasible solutions.

Three of the five contenders in Saturday's race have pledged to raise wages, while the two others have vowed to reduce financial burdens such as taxes to increase disposable income.

Among the candidates prioritizing pay hikes, farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, one of the front-runners in media polls, has vowed to increase average wages by 1 million yen by fiscal 2030.

With the average annual wage at about 4.6 million yen in 2023, a person's pay would need to rise by roughly 4 percent per year for Koizumi's goal to be achieved, according to Hideo Kumano, executive chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has pledged real wage growth of around 1 percent, which would also require nominal pay increases of about 4 percent given the current inflation rate of nearly 3 percent.

"The hurdle seems a bit too high at a time when exporters' earnings are likely to decline due to (U.S. President Donald) Trump's tariffs," Kumano said.

Wage increases of over 5 percent in Japan's annual spring negotiations between leading companies and their workers this year were largely led by major companies operating globally. Such an increase translates into a monthly pay rise of just over 16,000 yen, according to the largest labor union Japan Trade Union Confederation.

Former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is promising to raise average annual income by 500,000 yen within three years, while proposing subsidies totaling several trillion yen to local governments to support regional efforts to cushion the impact of inflation until enough wage hikes can be achieved.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, running neck-and-neck with Koizumi in the polls as she bids to become Japan's first female prime minister, has proposed effective tax cuts by providing a combination of tax credits and cash payouts to households.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi has called for an income tax reduction that Kumano estimates would amount to only 23,700 yen per person annually assuming the proposed cut is around 10 percent.

Pay hikes outpacing inflation have been among key policy goals for the Japanese government since the time of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who served from 2021 to 2024 before the incumbent Shigeru Ishiba, as prices began sharply rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Japan's core consumer prices have stayed at or above the Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target since April 2022, often exceeding 3 percent due largely to higher rice and other food prices.

Against that backdrop, real wages have decreased this year despite increased summer bonuses, official data showed.

With the LDP having faced major setbacks in recent national elections, the contenders in the leadership race are putting more emphasis on measures to increase disposable income for the working generation, a policy pursued by the rising opposition Democratic Party for the People, political analysts said.

A consumption tax cut, which many opposition parties had pushed for during July's House of Councillors election, has apparently been shelved due to difficulties in securing funding to make up for a potential drop in tax revenue, they said.

Ishiba decided to step down as the president of the LDP following the dismal election outcome in July. Opinion polls during the campaigning showed that the party's cash handout program announced prior to the election was largely unpopular.

Economists said there is little that the government can do on its own to increase wages, making growth strategies all the more important to motivate private companies to offer larger salary hikes.

"Wage hikes offer greater benefits than tax cuts, but steady growth strategies are needed to realize them," Kumano said.

Kumano proposed, for instance, expanding support for small- and medium-sized companies -- which employ an estimated 70 percent of the country's workforce but have been struggling to keep pace with major firms in raising wages -- to help them expand exports to growing markets in Asia and elsewhere.

Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, said the government's tools to raise pay are limited to measures such as hikes in minimum wages and public sector salaries.

"To achieve sustainable wage growth that outpaces rising prices, it is necessary to spell out ways to help improve corporate earnings, a topic that should be discussed by the candidates," he said.

The winner of the leadership race is not guaranteed to become prime minister as the party's coalition with its junior partner, Komeito, lost control of the House of Representatives following the October 2024 general election.

