Japan's left-leaning forces lag as social media rises, old support fades

Japanese Communist Party Chair Tomoko Tamura speaks during a debate by leaders of Japan's seven ruling and opposition parties at the Japan National Press Club (JNPC) in Tokyo on Jan 26.

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa

Japan's left-leaning political forces have struggled to gain traction in recent years, as social media and the decline of traditional support organizations reshape how political issues are mobilized and debated.

Political debate has increasingly gravitated toward issues tied to public anxiety, such as national security and crime by foreign nationals in Japan, creating fertile ground for right-wing populist rhetoric that simplifies complex problems and spreads quickly online.

By contrast, the left more often centers its messaging on how to design policies related to everyday life, including welfare. In moments of heightened confrontation, such institution-focused arguments tend to attract less attention, analysts say.

Moves by major opposition parties to work together under a centrist banner underscore the trend, as they prioritize governing credibility, blunting sharper issues and making the left appear smaller, they added.

Shortly before the House of Representatives was dissolved on Friday for the Feb 8 snap election, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Komeito party, a former ruling coalition partner, formed the main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance.

Historically, Japan's left was not always marginal. During the Cold War era, the now-defunct Japan Socialist Party rivaled the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at times holding roughly half the LDP's seat total in parliament.

But left-leaning groups are numerically small in the Diet, while the anti-establishment political party Reiwa Shinsengumi, led by former TV personality Taro Yamamoto, won nine seats in the October 2024 general election, up from three.

Conventional leftist forces suffered setbacks, with the Japanese Communist Party cutting its seat total to eight from 10 and the Social Democratic Party holding just one in the 465-member lower house, far short of influencing parliamentary control.

One factor lies in shifts at the grassroots that once sustained the left. As labor unions and allied groups lose clout, candidates face shortages of manpower and funding, widening gaps in campaign capacity regardless of policy substance, political pundits said.

Labor unions have lost strength as non-regular employment has expanded and job changes have become more common in Japan, leaving more workplaces harder to organize and gradually thinning the left's electoral base, irrespective of its policy appeals, they said.

Another perception is uncertainty over whether left-leaning forces can govern effectively. The now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan took power in 2009, but memories of policy confusion through 2012 still shape voter views, the pundits added.

Under former prime ministers Yukio Hatoyama and Naoto Kan, the DPJ was widely portrayed domestically as soft on China. With Beijing's growing assertiveness now framed as a security threat, the populist right has often capitalized on the issue during elections.

On economic policy, the DPJ was often seen as placing greater emphasis on redistribution and household support than the LDP, which has held power almost continuously since its foundation in 1955, particularly during the era of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The ruling camp under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and populist forces alike, however, have embraced expansionary spending backed by government bonds, blurring what was once a clear economic dividing line between the right and the left.

On political tactics, Hideo Kumano, executive chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said populism relies on attacking perceived enemies, rejecting elites and deflecting criticism via social media rhetoric such as the "deep state."

As political debates take the form of binary choices, the structure of confrontation tends to overshadow the substance of policy. In such settings, right-wing populists are more likely to absorb voters driven by a sense of anxiety, Kumano added.

Reiko Shinohara, a senior economist at the Institute for International Monetary Affairs, cited the political polarization score compiled by the Sweden-based V-Dem Institute, an index measuring the extent of ideological and social divisions in politics.

Among the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2024, the United States ranked seventh and France eighth on the political polarization scale. Japan placed 36th, indicating lower polarization than Western peers, she said.

"Japan has remained at a low level for an extended period. Even so, populist thinking has recently gained ground, and differences in political views appear to be widening compared with the past," Shinohara said.

Whether political differences will affect social life is "something the future trajectory of this index will serve as one benchmark to gauge," she added.

Japan is not a society marked by pronounced social splits like the United States or France. Rather, in a country long characterized by low polarization, the emergence of populist tactics can more easily shift the political atmosphere, the analysts say.

When political change unfolds around issues that evoke public concerns, right-wing populists gain momentum, while the left appears less visible in political debate, they added.

© KYODO