Japan's long detour continues on road to regaining Russian-held islets

By Satoshi Iizuka

The outcome of the latest talks between the Japanese and Russian leaders reinforced the view that Tokyo has trapped itself into playing a constant balancing act in dealing with Moscow, which is in a growing feud with the West.

The 21st face-to-face meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin came at a time when ties between the United States, Japan's key ally, and Russia have deteriorated due partly to multiple international conflicts.

Abe and Putin agreed on new joint business projects, but there was no visible progress over the two countries' territorial dispute.

Japanese officials said the leaders discussed the Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands, but their joint press conference and statement did little to ease skepticism about whether Tokyo's economic incentives would pay off and eventually lead Moscow to consider giving the islets, seized at the end of World War II, back to Japan.

There was no sign that Putin, who met with Abe for the first time since being re-elected president in March, has changed his stance on the islands off Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Eager to sign a peace treaty and make a breakthrough on the island spat, Abe has been trying to maintain a delicate balance between Japan's Group of Seven peers and Russia, which is locked in confrontation with them, but to no avail.

Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 resulted in sanctions by the West and Japan sided with them, but Abe was careful about expressing Japan's position on U.S.-led airstrikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in April, saying only that he supported the resolve not to permit the use of chemical weapons.

The airstrikes targeted sites associated with the Middle Eastern country's chemical weapons capabilities, sparking a rebuke from Russia which has been backing al-Assad's government in Syria's civil war.

"It is unimaginable that Russia would take an attitude of compromise over the territorial issue amid such an international situation," said Itsuro Nakamura, a professor of Russian politics at the University of Tsukuba.

Analysts say the existence of the Japan-U.S. alliance is a reason for Moscow to keep the disputed islands given the theoretical possibility that Russia would face a U.S. military presence along its Far Eastern border if Japan regains control.

Russia conducted military drills on the islands in February and April and has expressed frustration over Japan's planned installation of a U.S. land-based missile defense system called Aegis Ashore.

Aiming to promote an already agreed eight-point economic cooperation package, Japan is planning joint economic activities in five areas on the islets, but analysts say Russia apparently intends to attract as much investment as possible from Japan before agreeing on a peace treaty, which would not necessarily guarantee a return of the islands.

Yoko Hirose, an international politics professor at Keio University, says the territorial spat will not be resolved anytime soon, casting doubt over prospects for the economic activities.

Hirose said her interviews with officials from Japanese firms involved in some of the projects suggest the planned activities would not necessarily be productive and would be accompanied by "pain" before they become reasonably profitable.

But she said Japanese economic cooperation is "by no means meaningless" as it could lead to "promoting confidence-building" between the two countries in the long run.

Russia needs Japan's technology and funds in developing the country's Far East region at a time when it is more focused on developing Crimea, said Hirose.

"It is important for Japan to make Russia feel it can no longer develop the Far East without Japan."

