Japan's main opposition party in fight for survival after election rout

Japan's Centrist Reform Alliance co-leaders Tetsuo Saito and Yoshihiko Noda attend a press conference in on Monday. They will step down after the party's poor results in the lower house election.

By Peter Masheter

Japan's new opposition party stands at a pivotal crossroads after a crushing defeat in the country's general election, weighing whether overwhelming voter support for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's conservative ruling coalition signals the centrist force's collapse or offers a chance for reinvention.

With the resignation of its current leaders, whose ambition to become a magnet for moderate and liberal voices instead alienated many voters, whoever takes the helm of the Centrist Reform Alliance must tackle the enormous challenge of keeping the party united amid anger from within the party over the election outcome.

The CRA's strength was reduced to about a third of its pre-election level at 49 seats, far outnumbered by the ruling camp that secured over a two-thirds majority with 352 seats, suggesting voters were unsettled by the abrupt and once-unthinkable alliance between the two opposition parties.

While the current CRA leaders described the defeat as "historic," some analysts also see an opportunity for generational change, as many veteran lawmakers associated with the Democratic Party of Japan's ill-fated three years in power between 2009 and 2012 were swept away in the election.

That turbulent period, when outgoing CRA leader Yoshihiko Noda was one of three prime ministers, left voters wary of frequent changes at the helm of the country and paved the way for the political stability later enjoyed under the LDP's Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving prime minister and a political mentor to incumbent Takaichi.

"The scale of defeat in this election proved a turning point for the former DPJ opposition, raising questions over the future direction of liberal politics," said Hiroshi Shiratori, a professor of politics at Hosei University.

Before Sunday's general election, the new party rushed to bring together House of Representatives lawmakers from the then largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan with the Komeito party, a self-styled party of peace that left its 26-year coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party in October, shortly after Takaichi became head of the LDP.

Despite voicing concern over the country's "rightward tilt," the CRA's calls for political realignment fell flat, leaving it the smallest opposition party in the lower house in postwar Japanese history and unable to even independently submit a no-confidence motion against Takaichi's Cabinet.

Political analysts cite several reasons why the CRA's message did not resonate with voters as much as they had hoped. The installment of Noda and Tetsuo Saito, the respective former heads of the CDPJ and Komeito, as the new party's co-leaders raised doubts about its commitment to serious political change not least because only one of them could become Japan's next prime minister.

Its social media strategy struggled to make inroads with younger voters and reinforced a perception among them of it as a losing proposition.

Perhaps most significantly, analysts say Noda undersold the CDPJ in teaming up with Komeito. The new party abandoned long-held CDPJ principles on phasing out nuclear power and rejecting constitutional reinterpretation to enable the use of collective self-defense.

In a Kyodo News survey conducted after voters gave the nod to Takaichi's push for major policy shifts in economic and security policy, around 60 percent of respondents said the CRA was "ill-prepared." Around 30 percent of both CRA supporters and unaffiliated voters said the defeat stemmed from the merger of two parties that had only until recently been political rivals.

An exit poll on Sunday also showed many CDPJ supporters shifted to the LDP and Team Mirai, a young, technology-first party that not only secured its first seat in the lower house but also saw its representation surge to 11.

"There was no appeal to liberal voters," Shiratori said.

Taking the blame for the dismal outcome, Noda and Saito have announced their intention to resign, entrusting the job of salvaging the party from collapse to new leadership to be chosen on Friday.

The 49-member CRA looks vulnerable to internal divisions with more seats won by candidates from the Komeito side than those from the CDPJ. Komeito was given priority in the proportional representation list and saw all 28 candidates elected.

While the parties still retain their respective affiliations in the House of Councillors, or the upper house, with 40 seats for the CDPJ and 21 for Komeito, analysts say CDPJ lawmakers may now be hesitant to join the new party after their lower house colleagues' losses.

"With that kind of broken balance, running the party as a unified organization is going to be challenging. Whoever becomes the next leader will face party management difficulties," said Masaki Hata, an associate professor of political psychology at Osaka University of Economics.

Hata said the sweeping away of the old guard could yet prove "a very positive result" in recreating the party as one aimed at liberal voters amid an environment where many other opposition parties are more closely aligned with Takaichi's politics.

Takaichi has expressed her willingness to cooperate with the Democratic Party for the People over policies, even though its leader Yuichiro Tamaki has dismissed the idea of joining the ruling coalition outright. The Sanseito party, a populist force that saw its lower house seats increase, has a policy agenda that can appeal to conservative voters.

"At the moment, one prevailing view is that in this election liberals lost sight of where to vote, and as a result the centrist bloc suffered a crushing defeat. Put another way, liberal voters are searching for somewhere to go," Hata said.

A new leader is set to be chosen Friday in the two-horse race being contested by Junya Ogawa, a former secretary general of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Takeshi Shina, the CDPJ's former acting policy chief.

The race will be won by the candidate with the most votes from the party's 49 House of Representatives lawmakers, with no run-off round.

