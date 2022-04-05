Gov't welcomes Ukraine evacuees with eye on int'l recognition, election

Japan's unusually welcoming approach to evacuees from Ukraine who have fled Russia's invasion -- a contrast to its traditionally strict refugee policy -- reflects the government's desire to stay in line with public sentiment and show it is contributing as a Western nation, pundits say.
Ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for this summer, the government is sensitive to public opinion which is in favor of helping the evacuees, with many companies and local municipalities offering support for them.
The government is also eager to demonstrate that it is joining efforts by the United States and Europe to aid the surging number of those fleeing Ukraine, which now exceeds 4 million, in the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
On Tuesday, 20 evacuees from Ukraine arrived in Japan from Poland aboard a government plane, traveling together with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who had been sent to Ukraine's western neighbor as a special envoy to support evacuees.
Prior to his return, Hayashi said the Japanese government "would reach out from a humanitarian perspective and provide maximum support (for evacuees from Ukraine) who will be far away from their homeland, so they can live peacefully in Japan."
The government said it plans to first provide them support for around six months including help with housing, employment and language lessons.
On Monday, Hayashi told his counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw that Japan would accept "as many (evacuees) as possible" from Ukraine. The Asian country welcomed 404 evacuees from the war-ravaged nation between March 2 and Sunday.
Bringing the evacuees on the government plane was a way to show "Japan's posture" in helping tackle the refugee crisis, with over 2.4 million people having crossed the border into Poland so far, a Japanese official said.
The official brushed aside the comparably low number taken in by Japan, saying, "The value of assisting does not decrease just because the number of people is low."
A senior official close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also said that the use of the government plane was "to clearly show that we are strongly engaged in tackling this problem. We know that it was a performance."
However, some in the Japanese Foreign Ministry had called for a more cautious approach to the matter.
"What is requested from Japan is economic support for countries accepting a massive exodus of refugees, not accepting them," explained a government official, pointing to a possible expansion of the country's emergency humanitarian aid worth $200 million.
People fleeing conflicts have long found a narrow path to attaining refugee status in Japan, with the government traditionally recognizing only around 1 percent of refugee applications, a dismally low count compared to other Western nations that has earned criticism from human rights organizations.
In the latest Justice Ministry figure for 2020, out of 3,936 asylum seekers, 47 people were recognized as refugees under the provisions of Japan's immigration control and refugee recognition law. Another 44 were permitted to be in Japan for humanitarian reasons even though they were not granted refugee status.
While praising Hayashi bringing back the 20 evacuees, Eri Ishikawa, the board chair of Japan Association for Refugees, said others including refugees from Africa and the Middle East must not be forgotten.
"The situation for people who have fled from countries other than Ukraine is not changed. This must be an opportunity to rethink Japan's refugee scheme," she said© KYODO
24 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Do they really care about these evacuees or just another opportunities to look good for PR purpose and public image.
Antiquesaving
I will say it again, how interesting that all these countries especially those usually closed to refugees are suddenly opening their doors to Ukraine, oh right not interesting I keep forgetting the only Ukrainian refugees consist mostly White people. Asian, black and middle Eastern need not apply.
divinda
Actually, the government came out and answered your question directly in the article:
JeffLee
So as Western countries accept large numbers of refugees, Japan brings in a very small number of EVACUEES in a bid to look like it's part of the global effort. Clever. Japan projects the image of caring without the responsibility.
Um, yes it does.
Hiro
People complain too much. Aid is aid. Never look a gifted horse in the mouth. At least is better then to act ignorant and literally refuse to help. People are so entitle to aid these days that they start to think these things are like free lunches ready to be handed out.
letsberealistic
A government that acts simply to project a certain image is not a good government.
factchecker
No. My heart goes out to these people, but racism is at play here. They're white refugees. Where's the welcome mat for Afghan, Syrian or Yemeni refugees? A war is a war regardless of who they look like.
Thomas Goodtime
The audacity as well! Arrogant. Out of touch. Smarmy.
The value of assisting DOES decrease.
Not my government, thank you very much.
On a positive note, welcome to the Ukrainian people!
AgentX
hashtag: refugeesyo!
dagon
Gov't welcomes Ukraine evacuees with eye on int'l recognition, election
One of the most truthful article titles I have ever seen here.
noriahojanen
Truth to tell, this time the Japanese public can have more empathy with Ukrainians as the Russian threat proves real and eminent to the neighboring countries. Putin used to claim to the effect that the Ainu, an ethnic minority residing in Northern Japan are actually Russians. Now you can guess what comes next; Japan needs to be "de-Nazified" to save Russian "co-nationals" there. No joke.
dan
PR stunt
noriahojanen
String-attached to Kremlin? This intervention must have been behind the cut in number of 30 to 20 refugees intake. The Ministry of Justice was originally in charge. At the last moment, the Foreign Ministry covered it as the Justice minster was self-isolating due to corona.
Ken
@Fighto,the truth hurts,accept it.@Antiquesaving pointed out the truth.Japan is selective in choosing whom to give refugee status.Very discriminative.
Besides,there are people that are already in Japan who've been applying for refugee status for years and they've never been granted.Some are in detention centers to date while others have died in detention and others forced to board planes in handcuffs.Pure racism and discrimination.
Meiyouwenti
Slavic languages are so close to each other that Ukrainians, Russians, Poles and Czechs can communicate with one another to some extent by speaking their own languages. The Ukrainian refugees will have a hard time assimilating into Japanese society.
Aly Rustom
Wow! This article is surprisingly honest and transparent about why the Japanese have accepted those 20 people. Hats off to Kyodo. They have some small degree of journalistic integrity
Aly Rustom
THIS! THIS! As the only poster here who actually holds Syrian citizenship, I concur 100%. Best post I've read in a LONG time!
vanityofvanities
Receive one million Uklane refugees to Japan. We can change our society and revitalize our economy by injecting different blood and culture.
Alfie Noakes
They aren't refugees. The various ministries involved have taken great pains to indicate that these people are evacuees, not refugees. Their legal situation would be vastly different if they were recognized as refugees. According to NHK news last night the 20 evacuees were given 90 day visas.
klausdorth
It is of course a PR stunt to make the Japanese government look good, agreed!
But even a little helps, in this case bringing 20 Ukraine citizens to Japan, out of the marauder's area.
I am sure that most of the Ukrainians prefer to relocate to a western country, close to their homeland.
Similar culture, easier to communicate, maybe friends and relatives already present.
Hoping that the Japanese government will do more in the days and weeks to come.
Yrral
The average Ukrainian make 240 dollars a month,about 8 dollars a day
antifun
Shame on LDP for using the refugees for cheap political points. They do not even deny it. They would rightfully get ridiculed by the opposition if this was another country but we don't hear a single noise from them here. I wonder if it is the media that applies a total blackout to them or are they even more so incompetent than LDP?
The dude got this confused for the excuse he makes when he skimps on his anniversary gift to his wife.
kwatt
Japan is very far away from Ukraine. It seems most don't want to come to Japan. They hear about everything different in language, culture things. They want to stay somewhere in Europe and to go home as soon as war is over.
William77
Seriously?
The propaganda in this country is incredible.
With a population of over 120 million people they helped just 20 or 30 refugees?
When you see other countries way smaller than this welcoming thousand of them?
Japan is not opening it’s heart,it is just playing the tatemae game which is very good at it in front of the international community.
The right wingers old boys hawks at the helm don’t want gaijin.