Takaichi to push constitutional reform with new supermajority in Diet

A new supermajority in the powerful House of Representatives may embolden Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to pursue amending Japan's postwar Constitution after her party scored a landslide election win with a promise to make the country stronger.

With two-thirds of the 465 lower house seats controlled by the ruling party, a key threshold for any constitutional reform, political analysts say momentum for amending the Constitution is gradually building, with some opposition forces like the populist, ultraconservative Sanseito party also gaining parliamentary strength.

The still fresh alliance with the Japan Innovation Party puts the spotlight on how far Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party will choose to go in achieving its long-held goal of constitutional revision, according to experts.

The LDP has underlined the need to explicitly recognize the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in a revised Constitution while the JIP is pushing for the more radical step of removing the remaining constraints on exercising the right to collective self-defense, a move that will draw a backlash from Asian neighbors.

After receiving a clear public mandate in the Feb. 8 election, Takaichi has been ramping up calls for realizing the first-ever reform of the Constitution, drafted by U.S.-led occupation forces after World War II.

It remains to be seen whether Takaichi will stake her premiership on a policy issue that even her mentor, the late Shinzo Abe, failed to push through.

The backing of two-thirds of legislators in both Diet chambers is a requisite for any revision to be put to a national referendum. The high hurdle, along with a divided public, has left the pacifist Constitution unchanged since 1947.

"The LDP will work persistently to create an environment where a national referendum on constitutional reform can be held as soon as possible," Takaichi, known as a security hawk, told a press conference on Wednesday after being reelected as prime minister.

A Kyodo News poll last year showed the public evenly split on revising the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution, a symbol of Japan's postwar commitment to peace and the backbone of its exclusively defense-oriented posture. Under Abe, whose hawkish views on security are shared by Takaichi, the cabinet changed its interpretation of the Constitution in 2014 to allow the limited exercise of collective self-defense.

In the latest general election, the LDP's seats jumped to 316, marking the first time that a single party has secured a two-thirds majority in the lower house in the postwar era. The ruling coalition remains a minority in the 248-member House of Councillors.

Masahiro Iwasaki, a political science professor at Nihon University, said that pro-revision forces in the upper house could potentially reach the two-thirds threshold in 2028, when half of the chamber's seats will be up for election.

"It is possible for the LDP to collaborate" with Sanseito and other opposition forces on a constitutional amendment, Iwasaki said.

Known for its "Japanese First" stance, Sanseito, which holds 15 seats in the upper house, has called for an independent defense policy and more equal Japan-U.S. alliance by "creating a Constitution from scratch."

While other opposition parties, including the Democratic Party for the People and the Komeito party, also argue that constitutional revision is necessary, they have stopped short of outright support for clearly naming the SDF in the Constitution, as envisioned by Takaichi's party.

Facing growing security threats, mainly from China and North Korea, the government plans to update its key documents on defense and security by the end of the year.

The updates as well as the government's plan to substantially increase defense spending come at a sensitive time, with China continuing to criticize Takaichi following her remarks in parliament in November suggesting an attack on Taiwan could prompt a response by the SDF.

The second paragraph of Article 9 states that "land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained," despite the existence of the SDF, and that "the right of belligerency of the state will not be recognized."

Under the Constitution, the use of force is allowed only for self-defense. Before exercising the right of collective self-defense, or coming to the aid of allied and friendly nations that are under attack, certain criteria must be met, including whether the situation is "survival threatening" for Japan.

The JIP is seeking to remove Article 9's second paragraph and shift from Japan's exclusively defense-oriented stance to "proactive defense" allowing the full exercise of the right of collective self-defense.

Aisa Kiyosue, a professor at the Muroran Institute of Technology, said it is "notable" that the LDP's coalition agreement signed in October with the JIP calls for establishing an amendment-drafting council based on the Osaka-based party's proposals.

Kiyosue said the LDP initially campaigned on the "compromise" policy of calling for the SDF to be recognized in the Constitution. But after its recent decisive election victory, it would be "natural" for the party to pursue broader constitutional changes, including enabling the full-scale exercise of collective self-defense.

"Major powers have usually invoked collective self-defense as a pretext for military intervention in smaller countries," Kiyosue warned.

Nihon University's Iwasaki said, however, that as such a radical constitutional change would likely exacerbate tensions with China, clarifying the SDF's constitutional position may emerge as a "common ground" to gain broader opposition backing.

Iwasaki said Takaichi, backed by high approval ratings for her Cabinet and a "perceived rightward shift" in public opinion, will "steadily lay the groundwork" for a future revision, even if it may take years to achieve it.

He also noted that Komeito, an avowed pacifist party which had acted as a moderating force in the ruling bloc until it ended its 26-year partnership with the LDP in October, may no longer serve as a brake, lowering the hurdle for constitutional revision.

