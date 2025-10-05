Takaichi faces challenge of bringing opposition into ruling bloc

Sanae Takaichi, the newly-elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), attends a press conference in Tokyo on Saturday night.

By Keita Nakamura

Sanae Takaichi, elected Saturday as the first female president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has vowed efforts to broaden the ruling coalition to secure a stable government, though political experts view the goal as difficult.

Takaichi is set to be chosen as Japan's first female prime minister in parliament later this month as three major opposition parties remain divided over fielding a joint candidate. But with the LDP leading a minority government, opposition cooperation will be needed to advance her policies.

For opposition parties, joining the ruling camp would carry a great risk of weakening their support bases, the experts say, with tough times ahead for the LDP amid continued political uncertainty.

The leadership race followed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision last month to resign, taking responsibility for the ruling bloc's loss of a majority in both chambers of parliament after elections held during his premiership, which began in October 2024.

The government and the LDP are arranging to convene an extraordinary parliament session, possibly on Oct. 15, to choose the next prime minister, with Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister known as a staunch conservative, likely to be selected.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, remain the largest force, but they require opposition support to pass budgets and bills.

After becoming LDP chief, Takaichi said at a press conference that policy agreements are necessary to form a coalition government with a new party, while calling for cooperation from opposition forces to tackle inflation that is hurting people's lives.

Meanwhile, there has been no sign that the biggest opposition force, the left-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will forge a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party or the Democratic Party for the People.

The three groups are widely seen as potential partners that the LDP may seek to bring into a coalition framework. The JIP and the DPP are regarded as conservative parties similar to the LDP.

Harukata Takenaka, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, said the JIP is the most feasible coalition ally for the current ruling bloc, but that realizing such a partnership would take time.

"Only after building mutual confidence through consultations to align their policies at the extraordinary parliament session, including accepting some proposals, could they be ready to reach a coalition agreement, perhaps early next year," he said.

Founded in the 2010s, the JIP has a strong presence in the Kansai region centered on Osaka, and is known for its signature concept of making the western prefecture a "vice-capital" to decentralize national functions from Tokyo.

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura said agreements on the plan, as well as on cutting social insurance premiums, are "preconditions," but added it would be "natural" for his party to hold talks on joining the ruling coalition if asked by the new LDP head.

Yoshimura, who also serves as Osaka governor, said the JIP and the LDP share "close" values on basic policies such as diplomacy and national security.

Still, Takenaka said history shows that parties backed by "conservative or center-right voters who dislike the LDP" tend to lose supporters once they enter the ruling camp, making such a plan "severely disadvantageous" to the JIP and the DPP.

He added that if the JIP were to take part in the ruling coalition, the party could face the "risk of splitting" into pro- and anti-coalition groups, noting this would also amount to the LDP's effective "withdrawal" from Osaka Prefecture.

The JIP won all 19 single-seat constituencies in the prefecture in last year's election for the powerful House of Representatives, defeating both LDP and Komeito candidates.

As for the DPP, whose predecessor was founded in 2018, it has a "high chance" of gaining more supporters on its own, said Takefumi Ukai, a political theory professor at Seinan Gakuin University in Fukuoka Prefecture.

"Therefore, it is hard to imagine at present that the DPP would seek to cooperate with the LDP, as doing so could hamper its own growth," Ukai said.

He also pointed to the presence of Komeito, a traditionally pacifist party with a dovish stance on security issues, as a key factor.

Komeito, which has been allied with the LDP for over 20 years, may "act as a brake," preventing it from "easily collaborating with right-leaning parties in terms of maintaining both its ideology and influence" within the ruling coalition, Ukai added.

Other political experts added that it is unlikely for the LDP to team up with the CDPJ due to a wide policy gap, especially on national security.

