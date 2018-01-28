Outlook for thawing Japan-China ties still fragile

The first visit to China by a Japanese foreign minister in two years has signaled a thaw in ties between Beijing and Tokyo amid continuing rows over territorial and historical issues.
But some political experts remain skeptical about whether China-Japan relations will further improve, given their deep-rooted disputes and differences in regional strategies.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono's visit to Beijing comes at a time when Japan and China mark 40 years since the signing of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty, and after both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have bolstered their domestic power base.
Optimism has grown about the future course of Sino-Japanese relations, as Xi and Abe are expected to be able to move ahead with negotiations on various matters in an atmosphere where the two can exert strong leadership.
Fears about North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear ambitions have also prompted Beijing, the main economic lifeline for Pyongyang, and Tokyo to work together to maintain security in East Asia.
On Sunday, Kono agreed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Beijing and Tokyo will make efforts to improve ties and resume reciprocal visits by the two countries' leaders.
The agreement came a week after Abe said in a speech to parliament that Japan "will seek to meet the expectations of the international community by developing friendly relations (with China) in a stable manner."
For years, Japan and China have been mired in a territorial row over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, called Diaoyu in China, a group of uninhabited islets controlled by Japan and claimed by Beijing.
The dispute escalated particularly after the Japanese government of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Abe's predecessor, decided to effectively bring the Senkakus under state control in 2012.
Against the backdrop of the row, Xi and Abe have never held talks in the format of an official visit by either side since both took office in 2012. The lack of in-depth communications between the two is a sign of the fragility of the two countries' ties.
The situation, however, changed late last year, as the two leaders solidified their respective grips on power through key internal political events, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.
Following the Chinese Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress last October, Xi began his second five-year term with a team stacked with his trusted allies, which has given him leeway in amending ties with Japan, the official said.
Analysts echo the view. Tatsuhiko Yoshizaki, an expert on foreign issues at the Sojitz Research Institute, said, "Chinese leaders, whose power base is weak, have often tried to pressure Japan," aiming to garner political support at home.
As Xi already has gained strong leadership in China, he "no longer has to do so," Yoshizaki said, adding Japan is "in the same situation as China."
Abe also strengthened his political influence with his ruling bloc winning a two-thirds majority in the election for the more powerful House of Representatives of parliament last October.
The victory puts him on track to be postwar Japan's longest serving prime minister.
Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of politics at the International Christian University in Tokyo, meanwhile, said mounting tensions with North Korea have provided China and Japan with an opportunity to reconsider their ties.
Abe believes "there is no solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis without China. Warming Sino-Japanese relations may encourage China to put more pressure on Pyongyang," Nagy said.
As Beijing has also seen North Korea's nuclear weapons program as a "big" risk factor, China has decided to improve relations with its neighbors Japan and South Korea to "concentrate their diplomatic efforts" on Pyongyang, Nagy added.
China is worried about possible contamination from nuclear tests and a massive influx of North Korean refugees.
But even as Beijing and Tokyo are trying to create an amicable environment for several reasons, territorial and historical issues are likely to prevent them from building friendly ties, said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian Studies at Temple University Japan.
"Fundamentally, there is deep permafrost in (China-Japan) relations due to disputes over history, territory and strategic rivalry, so there is a push to promote warmer relations on the 40th anniversary...but relations are tense," Kingston said.
During his meeting with Wang in Beijing, Kono lodged a protest against the entry of a submerged Chinese naval submarine into the contiguous zone around Japanese territorial waters near the uninhabited islets earlier this month.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry official acknowledged it is difficult for Beijing and Tokyo to find common ground over issues related to the Senkakus, saying the two sides should exchange views in a way that would not stop the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations.
The official indicated Japan-China ties may also hinge on how Tokyo will deal with Beijing's strategy to promote regional economic development.
In recent years, China has been seeking to expand infrastructure networks in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa to achieve its goal of connecting countries along the ancient Silk Road more closely, under the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
"Japan and China do not necessarily share views" on Beijing's strategy, the official said, adding, "We should consider carefully whether and how Japan will cooperate."
Abe has advocated a "free and open Indo-Pacific" strategy apparently designed to counter China's assertiveness at sea in the Asia-Pacific region, with concerns persisting over Beijing's transparency for its financing.© KYODO
smithinjapan
I actually give Kono some props. But not to worry, a Yasukuni visitor will be along to derail things and/or insist on keeping books in his hotel chain that deny Nanking happened.
Aly Rustom
I'm skeptical.
I'm afraid that's how I see it too. A rapproachement comes from Japan followed by a right wing gesture to appease the right. Its been that way for years. Anyone who has been watching international politics in Asia must be beyond weary by now..
Aly Rustom
Jeff, buddy, ANYONE living here knows this. Tell us something we don't know.
Ya don't say....
SaikoPhysco
Watch out for those thorn filled "Olive Branches" from China. Do you know who the Chinese Government is mainly concerned with... convincing their own people. When you control the media you also need to paint your own country in a benevolent manner. China does this by first putting forth a kind and charitable stance but the whole time they're also flying their Jets into Japanese territory. China has an agenda... that is to take control of island territories and claim all resources. When you have 1.3 Billion people... and you're a Communist Country you scare your neighbors by convincing your own people that you're right and they're wrong. How many times will China sacrifice its population using "human wave / starvation tactics. But... all that said, the USA isn't much different... world powers tend to brainwash their own people into believing they're on a righteous path for the sake of all humanity. No... its really about greed.
cucashopboy
When you control the media you also need to paint your own country in a benevolent manner.
After 15 years of media watching in Japan, I've come to exactly the same conclusion about Japan.
M3M3M3
I don't think the relationship will thaw, nor do I think the territorial disputes are what's behind the hostility. China is building the ultimate represive and authoritarian state. Japan is the wealthiest, happiest and freest Asian society in existence. China will always have to demonise and discredit Japan in some way to avoid Chinese citizens from demanding the same model. Same goes for the hostility between China and South Korea.
Midnight Sun Tribe
The CCP is a dictatorship. Dictatorships are not legitimate governments, do not represent the people, and should not be engaged. Representatives of the Japanese government (and other democracies, for that matter) should not be meeting with the CCP.
G.MAL.O.Q
“I actually give Kono some props. But not to worry, a Yasukuni visitor will be along to derail things and/or insist on keeping books in his hotel chain that deny Nanking happened.”
Nanking did happen, not just the way some pseudo historians say it did.
Strangerland
No it's not. Read the explanations of why: https://www.quora.com/Is-China-a-dictatorship
Kaerimashita
some minor issue (Yasukuni, Senkaku, Taiwan or whatever) will likely derail this love is sometime soon.
M3M3M3
Strangerland, China is definitely a dictatorship in my book. The only essential characteristic of a dictatorship is that it is governed by dictate rather than by some method of popular democracy or rule of law. The mistake you and the link author seem to be making is that you define dictatorship very narrowly as rule by one single all powerful leader. That is certainly the popular image of a dictator but it doesn't properly define all the possible forms of dictatorship which can and do exist. A group of people like the politbureau can preside over a dictatorship. They have a monopoly on dictating how the state will function.