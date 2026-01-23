Takaichi's election gamble may backfire amid scarce policy debates

Lawmakers stand after dissolving the lower house, during an extraordinary Diet session on Friday.

By Keita Nakamura

Relying on her high approval rating, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's gamble to dissolve Japan's House of Representatives on Friday for a general election, while sidestepping substantive policy debates, could backfire.

The lower house race slated for Feb 8, following an unusual dissolution at the opening of an ordinary parliamentary session, will see a nationwide election take place less than four months after Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, assumed office.

Political experts say Takaichi opted for an early dissolution out of concern that her cabinet's approval ratings could drop once parliamentary debates begin, with opposition lawmakers expected to press the government over some longstanding scandals.

Amid sluggish support for her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, whose public trust has been undermined by slush fund scandals and dubious links to a controversial religious group, the experts predict the election this time could yield harsh results for Takaichi.

Since its launch on Oct. 21, Takaichi's Cabinet has maintained high approval ratings of roughly 70 percent, while the LDP-led coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, formed the day before she became premier, holds only a razor-thin majority in the lower house.

Although an early lower house dissolution had been anticipated as a possible move to break the political deadlock, many had doubted Takaichi would act before the initial budget draft for fiscal 2026, which starts in April, would be enacted.

Since 1966, no prime minister has dissolved the lower house at the beginning of the ordinary Diet session, as deliberations toward enactment of the initial budget by the end of March have traditionally taken priority.

Naoto Nonaka, a politics professor at Gakushuin University, described Takaichi's decision to abruptly dissolve the lower house as "self-serving, without justification," solely aimed at capitalizing on her high support ratings.

Takaichi, known as a conservative lawmaker on national security, had "likely recognized that once parliamentary debates kick off, her approval ratings would inevitably fall," Nonaka said.

While Takaichi has acknowledged that the decision entailed "a tremendous amount to lose," including the near abandonment of passing the budget by the end of the fiscal year, she may have concluded it was "the only moment when such a gamble was possible," he said.

Nonaka also pointed to a trend under LDP-led governments toward shorter periods between lower house dissolution and voting day.

At 16 days, the upcoming election will be the shortest in the postwar era, compared with 18 days in 2024 and 17 days in 2021.

"By denying voters and opposition parties time to think, the government can avoid fully explaining various matters," Nonaka said, adding, "The LDP has found a way to do this."

At a hastily arranged press conference on Monday to announce her dissolution plan, Takaichi stressed that the contest would be "an election to choose the prime minister," even though Japan's system does not allow voters to directly elect the country's leader.

If the LDP and the JIP can secure a majority in the lower house, the prime minister will be Takaichi, but if not, it could be Yoshihiko Noda, Tetsuo Saito or someone else, she said, referring to leaders of the newly formed main opposition party.

Noda, a former prime minister, was chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, while Saito headed the Komeito party. The two parties have put up a united front for the election by forming the Centrist Reform Alliance.

Nonaka said Takaichi's remarks reflected her emphasis on leveraging approval ratings rather than seeking judgment from voters on concrete policies.

At the same news conference, the only concrete policy proposal she mentioned was a two-year exemption on food products from the consumption tax, which has often drawn criticism as populist and marks a departure from the LDP's past stance.

But it is widely viewed as an attempt to keep the consumption tax from becoming a central campaign issue, with many opposition parties having already floated similar ideas.

Kentaro Yamamoto, a professor at Kokugakuin University, said Takaichi's inability to articulate detailed policies was partly due to timing, as the drafting of next fiscal year's budget had only just been completed in late December.

"If she were to unveil new policies, the question would be why they were not covered in the draft budget," said Yamamoto, who is well-versed in Japanese politics.

Another headache for the LDP, the experts cite, is its failure to recover public support after the high-profile slush fund scandal, which came to light in late 2023, dealt a heavy blow to the party in national elections over the past two years.

According to media polls, support ratings for the LDP have hovered around 30 percent, almost unchanged from those under Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba.

Yamamoto said the figure suggests many voters who support Takaichi personally but not the LDP may instead vote for opposition parties advocating conservative policies, such as the Democratic Party for the People and the Sanseito party.

The two parties made significant gains in the House of Councillors election held in July last year.

"The key will be whether the prime minister's message that this is an election to choose the government, and that voters who support her should back the LDP, resonates with voters," Yamamoto said.

© KYODO