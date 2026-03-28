Rare stopgap budget a wake-up call for Takaichi's centralized approach

By Peter Masheter

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's apparent go-it-alone, centralized approach is facing a major reality check, after she was forced to rethink her initial plan to bypass the opposition and push for passage of a record state budget before the new fiscal year begins.

The supermajority in the House of Representatives her party secured in the Feb. 8 general election gave her a mandate and seemingly the power to push her policy agenda. But the last-minute drafting of Japan's first stopgap budget in more than a decade shows she does not have a completely free hand.

About five months into office and no near-term election likely to turn the power balance of the House of Councillors in her favor, Takaichi will shift to a more cooperative stance toward the opposition, driven by both necessity and calculation, political analysts say.

While the formation of the 8.56 trillion yen ($54 billion) budget for the first 11 days of fiscal 2026 was unexpected, other experts say she could shift the blame to her opponents for playing politics to delay the enactment of the main spending plan for the new year, worth a record 122.31 trillion yen.

Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University, said the stopgap budget "does visibly show that for the first time since (Takaichi) took office and reinforced her hand in the election that she will have to compromise, she will have to be more flexible."

Taking advantage of their supermajority of around 350 seats in the 465-member lower house, Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition ally the Japan Innovation Party rammed the fiscal 2026 budget thorough the chamber on March 13.

But such a tactic, described by the opposition as "high-handed" and undermining the democratic process, cannot be used in the 248-member upper house where the ruling camp does not have majority control.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition force in the upper house, went on the offensive, threatening to reject parliamentary debate without a stopgap measure.

It was only Wednesday, less than a week to the end-of-March deadline, that a senior administration official revealed that there was no choice but to craft one, a sign, analysts say, of complacency or miscalculation on Takaichi's part.

She has been known to make major decisions by consulting only a close circle of advisors. The February snap election, which caused a delay in Diet deliberations on the budget, was a case in point despite the LDP securing its biggest majority in its around 70-year history.

The last stopgap budget was drawn up for fiscal 2015, after the annual budget draft was delayed due to then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- Takaichi's mentor -- calling a general election for December 2014.

Toru Yoshida, a political science professor at Doshisha University in Kyoto, believes the limits of her top-down leadership approach have become clear. "Her communication and trust relationships in her party were weak to begin with," he said, adding that "inherent weaknesses were laid bare in the actual management of parliament."

But for the opposition, too, the path forward may not be straightforward.

Sophia University's Nakano said the LDP will try to "divide and conquer" opposition parties in the upper house, with the Democratic Party for the People, an opposition force with 25 seats in the chamber, seen as the most likely negotiating target.

But he argued the LDP could face difficulties in dealing with the DPP, a party whose economic policies have been called populist by some observers, saying they are "not particularly interested in being the principal opposition or part of the government where they will be forgotten."

While the ruling camp needs opposition support in the upper house, DPP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has said the stopgap outcome was "foreseeable" and that better preparations could have meant the budget was enacted in time.

The fiscal 2026 budget is the first full-year spending plan formed under Takaichi, who wants to boost fiscal spending to rev up the economy as she promised during the election campaign.

The ongoing war in the Middle East and the resulting surge in crude oil prices is set to test her government in safeguarding the economy in the coming months.

At a time of uncertainty that could develop into a crisis for resource-poor Japan, some lawmakers and observers say Takaichi has reason to seek cooperation with the opposition camp.

Doshisha University's Yoshida, however, expects the prime minister to ramp up her pressure on the opposition.

While the CDPJ's pushback helped bring about the stopgap budget, it is still unlikely to improve prospects for the party or its successor organization in the lower house, the Centrist Reform Alliance, now the smallest major opposition party in postwar Japan.

"Takaichi may or may not say it herself, but the line is likely to be that, despite the difficulties in people's lives and the situation in Iran, the opposition obstructed proceedings and held things back -- that they effectively tripped her up," he said.

He pointed to the ongoing cross-party "national council" on tax-cutting measures, which some initially disinclined opposition forces have since agreed to join, as an indication of how the prime minister could handle other parties.

"Her strategy is to involve the opposition as much as possible while softening their resistance. On the surface, it appears as though consensus is being reached, but within that framework she pushes ahead with what she wants to do," Yoshida said.

© KYODO