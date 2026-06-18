Takaichi keeps Japan's quiet diplomacy on course at G7

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned home from her debut at the Group of Seven summit this week, having reinforced Japan's reputation as a reliable and steady member, while gaining more than visibility as the group's only Asian member.
Takaichi largely followed Japan's established diplomatic style, emphasizing consensus and continuity over agenda-setting leadership, University of Tsukuba professor Atsuko Higashino said.
Sitting alongside her G7 counterparts, Takaichi did not take center stage. Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump or French President Emmanuel Macron, she did not set the tone of discussions or dominate the political narrative.
Instead, Japan focused on influencing outcomes behind the scenes, reinforcing areas of agreement while advancing its priorities in a restrained way.
"Japan's messaging is clear and stable," Higashino said. "The G7 summit further underscored how Japan's security is deeply intertwined with the war in Europe, the crisis in the Middle East, China's economic coercion and the supply of critical minerals."
Japanese priorities were reflected, for example, in the topic-specific joint statements issued over the three days of talks in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains, near Geneva.
The joint statement issued by the G7 leaders on Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific was "unexpected" both because it was issued and because of the context in which it was released, said Stephen Nagy, a professor at International Christian University in Tokyo.
Prior to the summit, geopolitical tensions and doubts about Western unity had cast doubt on whether the G7 could present a united front, as differences persisted between the United States and its European allies over the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine.
The statement promising unwavering support for Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia reflected an unexpected convergence between Trump and his G7 counterparts. It also addressed broader security and economic issues long championed by Japan.
For Tokyo, Ukraine is closely tied to Asian security. Japan views Russia's invasion as a precedent that could influence China's behavior, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.
That concern extends to Taiwan, which Nagy called "a serious flashpoint for all countries, and particularly for Japan."
Japan also succeeded in keeping Indo-Pacific security firmly on the G7 agenda, with maritime stability, regional balance and economic resilience all reflected in the outcome documents.
"Japan deserves some credit for bringing critical minerals and the Strait of Hormuz to the G7 agenda as issues tied directly to its national security, economic foundations and everyday livelihoods," Higashino said.
That approach reflects Japan's preference for practical diplomacy in the Middle East, focusing on de-escalation and energy security rather than high-profile mediation.
Many analysts agree that Japan does not need to be a spectacular mediator, as its strength lies in playing a steady, complementary role.
Kohtaro Ito, senior research fellow at the Canon Institute for Global Studies, said Japan's position within the G7 has strengthened, due in part to Takaichi's pre-summit diplomacy.
The prime minister visited Britain and Italy for bilateral talks with her counterparts ahead of the summit. The three countries are jointly developing a next-generation stealth fighter under the Global Combat Air Program.
"Japan is likely to become more proactive in building coalitions among like-minded partners to prepare for future crises rather than reacting after instability emerges," Ito said.
Japan's priorities ran through discussions on Ukraine, Taiwan, supply chains and maritime security. But shaping outcomes is not the same as shaping the conversation.
For now, Japan leaves the summit with its familiar reputation intact -- not the loudest voice at the table, but still one of the most trusted.
At a time when tensions between the Trump administration and some European allies continue to test G7 cohesion, that in itself is a form of influence.© KYODO
8 Comments
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Mark E
as the yen quietly depreciates further....
Why does everything have to be so quiet?!
Don't ride coattails, Japan.
sakurasuki
You hear that correctly, folks, being quiet apparently is part of diplomacy. Regardless there's many chance to explain many things in that occasion, right?
Legrande
JapaneseJapanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned home from her debut at the Group of Seven summit this week, having reinforced Japan's reputation as a reliable and steady member, while gaining more than visibility as the group's only Asian member.
Many analysts agree that Japan does not need to be a spectacular mediator, as its strength lies in playing a steady, complementary role. strength lies in playing a steady, complementary role.
More blatant bias will be hard to find. If nothing else this confirms the reputation of Japan's mainstream media as obedient as Takaichi is at G7 meetings/praising Trump as "the only one who can bring peace to the world."
Spitfire
Yes, the country most trusted to be completely subservient to the USA.
Of course not the loudest because Japan just echoes what its master, Trump, says.
MarkX
What a crock! Kyodo saw how Takaichi was sidelines and not consulted by any other foreign leader because she is out of her depths, and Japan is in real trouble and the rest of the world knows it. What can or could Japan offer now. In days long ago, they were an economic engine, now they are the poor man of Asia. Sad to say it but it is true.
Pukey2
Is that why she seemed isolated at the meeting and like previous Japanese representatives, was standing at the back at the photo ops, even while Modi and Lula, who aren't even part of G7, were at the front. There's also footage of her swivelling in her chair while she's left alone, feeling bored. The constant amount of positive spin and glaze from Kyodo is astounding.
Bordeaux
She is quiet because she is not very bright, but she is a loyal fanatic. It is evident in the fact that she avoids the press and prefers to be abroad away from Japan. Now, she only communicates with the public through one-way channels where she does not have to respond to questions about her corruption.
Alfie Noakes
Her PR shills are working overtime to counter the absolute shellacking she's getting on social media. She clearly doesn't want to be there so why didn't she feign illness and send Aso instead?