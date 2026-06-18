Takaichi keeps Japan's quiet diplomacy on course at G7

From left, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attend a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday.

By Hiroki Noda

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned home from her debut at the Group of Seven summit this week, having reinforced Japan's reputation as a reliable and steady member, while gaining more than visibility as the group's only Asian member.

Takaichi largely followed Japan's established diplomatic style, emphasizing consensus and continuity over agenda-setting leadership, University of Tsukuba professor Atsuko Higashino said.

Sitting alongside her G7 counterparts, Takaichi did not take center stage. Unlike U.S. President Donald Trump or French President Emmanuel Macron, she did not set the tone of discussions or dominate the political narrative.

Instead, Japan focused on influencing outcomes behind the scenes, reinforcing areas of agreement while advancing its priorities in a restrained way.

"Japan's messaging is clear and stable," Higashino said. "The G7 summit further underscored how Japan's security is deeply intertwined with the war in Europe, the crisis in the Middle East, China's economic coercion and the supply of critical minerals."

Japanese priorities were reflected, for example, in the topic-specific joint statements issued over the three days of talks in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains, near Geneva.

The joint statement issued by the G7 leaders on Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific was "unexpected" both because it was issued and because of the context in which it was released, said Stephen Nagy, a professor at International Christian University in Tokyo.

Prior to the summit, geopolitical tensions and doubts about Western unity had cast doubt on whether the G7 could present a united front, as differences persisted between the United States and its European allies over the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine.

The statement promising unwavering support for Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia reflected an unexpected convergence between Trump and his G7 counterparts. It also addressed broader security and economic issues long championed by Japan.

For Tokyo, Ukraine is closely tied to Asian security. Japan views Russia's invasion as a precedent that could influence China's behavior, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

That concern extends to Taiwan, which Nagy called "a serious flashpoint for all countries, and particularly for Japan."

Japan also succeeded in keeping Indo-Pacific security firmly on the G7 agenda, with maritime stability, regional balance and economic resilience all reflected in the outcome documents.

"Japan deserves some credit for bringing critical minerals and the Strait of Hormuz to the G7 agenda as issues tied directly to its national security, economic foundations and everyday livelihoods," Higashino said.

That approach reflects Japan's preference for practical diplomacy in the Middle East, focusing on de-escalation and energy security rather than high-profile mediation.

Many analysts agree that Japan does not need to be a spectacular mediator, as its strength lies in playing a steady, complementary role.

Kohtaro Ito, senior research fellow at the Canon Institute for Global Studies, said Japan's position within the G7 has strengthened, due in part to Takaichi's pre-summit diplomacy.

The prime minister visited Britain and Italy for bilateral talks with her counterparts ahead of the summit. The three countries are jointly developing a next-generation stealth fighter under the Global Combat Air Program.

"Japan is likely to become more proactive in building coalitions among like-minded partners to prepare for future crises rather than reacting after instability emerges," Ito said.

Japan's priorities ran through discussions on Ukraine, Taiwan, supply chains and maritime security. But shaping outcomes is not the same as shaping the conversation.

For now, Japan leaves the summit with its familiar reputation intact -- not the loudest voice at the table, but still one of the most trusted.

At a time when tensions between the Trump administration and some European allies continue to test G7 cohesion, that in itself is a form of influence.

© KYODO