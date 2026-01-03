Takaichi faces tough time managing rapidly worsening relationship with China

By Hiroki Noda

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will likely face a tough time managing the rapidly worsening relationship between Japan and China amid little sign of tensions easing after her own remark on a Taiwan contingency riled Beijing.

Takaichi, a security hawk whose premiership began only a few months ago, may not be able to count on much help from Japan's ally the United States or President Donald Trump in the short-term at least, as he is seen as warming to Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their summit in April.

Takaichi has spoken of the importance of communication at various levels when the Asian neighbors have issues, saying that there has been no change in the government's stance despite her remark in parliament suggesting that a Taiwan contingency could prompt a response from Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

China, for its part, may see no pressing need to respond to her call, foreign affairs analysts say, amid the prospect that a letup in U.S.-China tensions will dent the appeal of Beijing warming to Tokyo.

"It's been an extremely tough situation for Japan," said Li Hao, associate professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate Schools for Law and Politics, adding that Takaichi's remark "crossed a red line for China."

"Japan has no choice but to endure this situation for a while...through maintaining good relations with the United States and South Korea and wait for the storm to pass," Li said.

Takaichi has said she is arranging a trip to the United States in early 2026 for talks with Trump, a sign that she wants to coordinate how the longtime allies should respond to China ahead of the U.S. president's visit to Beijing.

Trump has so far stayed out of the worst Japan-China row in years. The neutral stance, Li said, reflects Trump's willingness to avoid trouble with China ahead of his summit with Xi.

Takaichi broke with her predecessors who refrained from mentioning Taiwan in discussing possible scenarios under which Japan, under its security legislation, would be allowed to exercise the right of collective self-defense in support of the United States.

Takaichi's mention of Taiwan riled China, which sees the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and sees the Taiwan issue as a purely "internal affair."

In response, China moved to apply pressure on Japan, both economically and militarily, with Chinese aircraft directing radar on Japanese fighter jets in international waters off Okinawa.

Before Beijing advised its citizens against travelling and studying in Japan and reinstated its ban on Japanese seafood imports, Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian reacted to Takaichi's comments in a since-deleted post on X in which he threatened to "cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation."

Robert Eldridge, director in charge of North Asia at the Global Risk Mitigation Foundation, said the Japanese government response suggests it wants to "deescalate" the situation, citing that the diplomat was not declared persona non grata and there was no request for him to be recalled.

Eldridge said the tensions are "entirely Chinese-produced" and the issue is China's "extreme response."

"It is up to the Chinese to make sincere efforts to improve relations with Japan and other countries offended by China's comments and actions and show that they intend to handle the situation in the Taiwan Strait peacefully, as they originally promised to do in the 1970s," he said.

The flareup came at a sensitive time for the Asian neighbors that have remained at loggerheads over wartime history and territory as Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is working to update three key documents on national security and defense at a time of China's assertiveness at sea and in the skies.

Japan under Takaichi has decided to boost its defense-related spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal 2025, two years ahead of the previous schedule, though it remains far smaller than China's defense budget.

Such drastic reworking of Japan's defense posture, including a possible review of the country's longstanding non-nuclear principles is also behind China's ratcheting up of pressure, according to Gakushuin University political science professor Naoko Eto.

"We talk about national security and renew our understanding domestically. That's the right thing to do," said the expert on Japan-China relations. "But we must assume that there will inevitably be a backlash from China, so we need to proceed carefully," she said.

China's ambitions to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond has given Japan a reason to contribute more to regional peace and stability and forge closer defense ties with like-minded nations.

Japan, in particular, has been calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, due to its proximity to the southwestern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Chinese ships are regularly spotted in waters around the Japanese-administered, Chinese-claimed islands.

While Takaichi said in late December the door is open for dialogue, she expressed her resolve to "protect our national interest, honor, and people's lives."

"It's important for Prime Minister Takaichi, Cabinet members, senior officials at the Prime Minister's Office not to make any more mistakes, but I'm very much worried," the University of Tokyo's Li said.

© KYODO