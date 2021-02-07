With Olympics at stake, Mori seen as too influential to push aside

Sexist remarks by Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori have set off a wave of criticism in Japan and abroad, but members of the country's government and sporting establishment have refrained from joining calls for his resignation.
With the coronavirus pandemic potentially jeopardizing the postponed Olympics, stakeholders are quietly backing the highly influential former prime minister, who is still seen as instrumental to the staging of the games.
The 83-year-old Mori sparked the sexism row in a gathering of the Japanese Olympic Committee on Wednesday, when he said women tend to talk too much in meetings as they have "a strong sense of rivalry."
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in parliament that Mori's remarks "completely diverge from the important Olympic ethos of gender equality" but declined to directly address calls for his resignation.
Education minister Koichi Hagiuda said the comments were "inappropriate" but that he also had no intention to call for the resignation of Mori, who holds powerful sway in the political, business and sporting arenas.
While other stakeholders have also voiced criticism of Mori's comments, they have drawn a line at calling for his resignation, fearing the impact of a change at the top of the organizing hierarchy.
Mori was appointed as chief of the organizing committee at its launch in January 2014 by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The government had specifically sought out Mori for his formidable clout and coordinating ability as a former prime minister.
The appointment appeared to pay dividends, with Mori helping overcome major roadblocks in the games' preparation, most notably the one-year postponement over the pandemic, but also the relocation of the marathon course from Tokyo to Sapporo because of extreme heat.
He has also built "a relationship on equal terms" with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, according to one government source.
With the critical period for the hosting of games lying ahead -- the torch relay starting in March, along with decisions on having spectators and foreign fans in attendance -- a games source said the comments were "not good" but doubted whether anyone could fill Mori's role.
"If he resigns, there'll be no Olympics. We need him to continue whatever the cost," a government source said.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who clashed with Mori over cost-sharing issues during the games' preparation, is currently keeping in line, while JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita said he "understands there are many opinions" over the remarks but wants Mori "to serve out his role" as he also made clear there is no need for resignation.
A former university rugby player, Mori previously headed the Japan Sport Association, as well as the Japan Rugby Football Union, for whom he helped secure hosting rights for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
His influence in the sporting realm is virtually unrivaled in Japan, with senior JSA and JOC figures seeking out his opinions ahead of important decisions.
Yamashita, the 1984 judo gold medalist in the open division in Los Angeles, succeeded Tsunekazu Takeda to become the JOC president in 2019. He is also subject to the influence of Mori, with a source saying, "Those living in the sporting field have to live in a world with Mori at the summit."
Mori made the controversial comments at a JOC online board meeting which he had attended primarily to offer support for Yamashita, through whom he can make his presence felt, according to sources.
"He is exerting great leadership," Mori said of Yamashita during his 40-minute speech.© KYODO
TokyoJoe
Every female nurse, physio, doctor and volunteer should resign their services from the Olympics.
Dango bong
if you are influenced by this hot bag of dirt then I feel sorry for you
B. Jay
Ojisanism ! Must retire and never be seen occupying any public office that will give him the platform to make such offensive remarks again.
JeffLee
The reporter seems to have interviewed only Mori's lackeys and a collection of other reactionary sycophants with vested interests in this fiasco. How about, for example, talking to the tens of thousands of volunteers who immediately told the committee "sayonara"? How "influential" was Mori when that happened?
Leo
I like Mr Mori. I am glad he is on the committee.
freelancegirl
This article has really put me off my breakfast. Enabling at the highest level.
dagon
A partnership of malign influence.
But as long as his status is acknowledged that is the important thing privileged soon to have a legacy of failure sons.
P. Smith
The OB network doing what it does best: protecting its own. Foul.
Could someone remind me again how a country with old men running things as if it’s still the 50s in the US and that has building with zero insulation adorned with single-pained windows is advanced?
jojobird
I’m so confused. An 83-year-old is too influential to fire? Isn’t it entirely possible that he could pass away at any moment? (Sorry to be morbid—just reality)
There is no backup plan!?
“NO Olympics if he resigns”
!?!?!??
I’ve been shocked before but this is on another level!
Spitfire
Man,when a buffoon becomes too influential it is time to realize that things have to change.
What’s the Tokyo Olympics motto again?
’Diversity in Unity.l
i sure see a lot of oyaji unity going on but a total lack of diversity.
Lip service yet again.
Capuchin
Given that polls say that 80% of Japanese people want the olympics canceled or delayed you may have just given people a second big reason to call for his resignation.
Penfold
Let the old git carry the Olympic torch all the way from Fukuoka to Tokyo to atone for his very non PC comments !
The Avenger
Japan Inc is run by men, for men and of men.
The obvious— and unanswered— question is not what this man's most recent offensive remark is, but why, of all the decent, capable people in Japan, is he the head of the Tokyo Olympic committee.
Spitfire
@TheAvenger,
That one is pretty easy to answer.
Cronyism.
Yubaru
Right, the LDP in effect pushed aside Abe, but they can't push aside Mori? What a joke!
Now is the time to push harder! I wouldn't be surprised if he got dumped if athletes started withdrawing from the games in protest!
Simian Lane
what he said was naughtily funny i can’t believe the reaction. Even his wife and family were upset afterwards which added to the story. Move on. People are triggered over absolutely anything these days
gogogo
Sorry... it's okay to be rude and sexist if money is at stake? Japan should have higher standards.
Fuzzy
There's that phrase again. Remarkably common phrase from the J-Gov. They seem to think it's a perfectly acceptable response when completely ignoring the wishes of the people they supposedly represent.
vanityofvanities
Sports environment in Japan is most behind the time next to political environment.