Forbes ranks Takaichi 3rd in list of world's most powerful women

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was picked as the third most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine on Wednesday as the U.S. publication announced its list of 100 such women for 2025.

Japan's first female premier ranked behind Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. Takaichi's Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni was placed fourth.

In announcing its 22nd annual ranking, Forbes said women on the list "represent a new chapter in global leadership, one defined by boundary-pushing innovation, geopolitical impact, culture-shifting influence and record-breaking financial performance."

On the profile page for Takaichi, the Japanese leader was described as a hard-line conservative who has called former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher her political role model.

"Takaichi is stepping into the role as the world's fourth-largest economy faces familiar challenges of inflation and wage stagnation," Forbes said.

The list contains women in various occupations in 25 countries, with 44 percent of them in CEO roles and half of those on the list based in North America. The highest-ranked woman in the private sector, coming in sixth, was Julie Sweet, chief executive of the global consulting firm Accenture.

Besides Takaichi, who is the only Japan-based woman on the list, women in such countries and territories as China, Hong Kong and Singapore were chosen from East Asia, including Sandy Ran Xu of the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com and Tan Su Shan of the Singapore-based banking group DBS.

