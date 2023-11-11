Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa talks to members of the media after the G7 Foreign Ministers in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP pool
politics

Foreign minister says Japan to 'take lead' in addressing Gaza crisis

7 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that Japan will "take a lead" in the global efforts to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip amid the escalating war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Japan will proactively communicate with related nations toward the realization of a "two-state solution" for establishing an independent Palestine state alongside Israel to resolve their longstanding conflict, Kamikawa said in an interview with Kyodo News.

She underscored that Japan can hold dialogue with Israel, Palestine and Middle Eastern countries. "We will aim to improve the humanitarian situation and help deescalation in the short term, and approach them to realize a two-state solution in the long term."

Earlier this week, Kamikawa and her counterparts from the Group of Seven industrialized nations called for "humanitarian pauses" to enable civilians in Gaza to flee and facilitate the delivery of aid supplies to the Palestinian enclave.

With Japan set to co-chair the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in mid-December, Kamikawa said Tokyo will encourage other nations to step up support for refugees as more Palestinian civilians are expected to be forced to leave their homes.

Kamikawa, who became Japan's first female foreign minister in around two decades in September, also said it is important for women to assume "leadership positions" and engage in war prevention, reconstruction and peace-building in Gaza.

 Japan will "take a lead" in the global efforts to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza

Japan take a lead for Middle East crisis? Since when? That statement can only be used toward Japanese local media. No foreign media will believe that.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Symbolic but by the time Japanese politicians finish "deliberating", half of Gazans will be gone.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that Japan will "take a lead" in the global efforts to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip amid the escalating war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The IDF stated there is no humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Japan should acknowledge there is a terrorist crisis in the immediate area surrounding Israel, and make this the key focus of its policy in that region.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Another way to start Japan should acknowledge settlement expansion from time to time is problematic. That's good start to "take a lead"

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Loss-of-Palestinian-territory-between-1946-2000_fig1_332682948

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Wake up Yoko. Nice words but obviously empty words. Just throw money at the problem as you usually do.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It will be interesting to see the asylum stance from Japan on this conflict and whether any displaced victims could potentially be supported here as refugees.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Really? Two state solution train left the station decades ago. How about starting with the immediate cessation of all hostilities and the withdrawal of all IDF from Gaza, turn on all electricity, water and allow free flow of aid? Japan is really going to open its doors to Palestinian refugees or just push other countries to do it? This Kishida administration and Kamikawa are a clown show.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

