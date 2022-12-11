Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Japan defense chief Kishi not to run in next election

YAMAGUCHI

Former Japanese defense chief Nobuo Kishi will not run in the next lower house election, with his eldest son hoping to follow in his father's footsteps, a source familiar with the matter said Sunday.

Kishi's decision was disclosed at a meeting of his supporters in the western Japan city of Iwakuni on the same day, according to the source. The 63-year-old is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by a lone gunman in July.

In the August cabinet reshuffle, Kishi was replaced as defense minister apparently due to health reasons. He is now a special adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for national security issues.

Kishi was first elected to the upper House of Councillors in 2004. In 2012, he successfully ran for the more powerful House of Representatives, and is serving his fourth term representing one of the four constituencies in Yamaguchi Prefecture. He is also a grandson of late Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

The former minister's eldest son, Nobuchiyo Kishi, is currently one of his father's secretaries. The next general election will not be held until the fall of 2025, unless the lower house is dissolved before that.

