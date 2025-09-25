Former PM Aso calls Taiwan 'country' that shares values with Japan

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso on Thursday called Taiwan a "country" that shares values with Japan in a meeting with Taiwanese lawmakers, a comment likely to draw criticism from China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory.

Aso made the remarks at a meeting at ruling Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo with the cross-party group led by Taiwan's Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, which is visiting Japan through Monday.

"Taiwan is a country that shares fundamental values with Japan. Looking around the world, there are fewer and fewer countries that share such values," Aso said.

An influential lawmaker within the LDP serving as its supreme adviser, Aso made headlines last year when he referred to Taiwan as an important "country" for Japan.

Exchanges between officials of Japan and Taiwan, which lack formal diplomatic ties, are closely scrutinized by China.

