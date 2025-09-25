 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Former PM Aso calls Taiwan 'country' that shares values with Japan

1 Comment
TOKYO

Former Prime Minister Taro Aso on Thursday called Taiwan a "country" that shares values with Japan in a meeting with Taiwanese lawmakers, a comment likely to draw criticism from China, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory.

Aso made the remarks at a meeting at ruling Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo with the cross-party group led by Taiwan's Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, which is visiting Japan through Monday.

"Taiwan is a country that shares fundamental values with Japan. Looking around the world, there are fewer and fewer countries that share such values," Aso said.

An influential lawmaker within the LDP serving as its supreme adviser, Aso made headlines last year when he referred to Taiwan as an important "country" for Japan.

Exchanges between officials of Japan and Taiwan, which lack formal diplomatic ties, are closely scrutinized by China.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Waiting for the little pinks to start foaming at the mouth and spouting the party line.

Taiwan is a country, a sovereign state, is just a statement of the blindingly obvious, not that that will make any difference to the bigoted and biased usual suspects.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog