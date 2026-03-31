France's Macron arrives in Japan for talks dominated by Mideast war

By Francesco FONTEMAGGI

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a visit that initially aimed to strengthen partnerships in nuclear energy and space innovation but will now be dominated by the Middle East war.

Macron landed shortly before 5:30 p.m. in rainy and windy Tokyo, ahead of an expected evening meeting with several cultural figures including a renowned kimono painter.

He will then hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday, and "the crisis in the Middle East will be at the heart of discussions", the Elysee said ahead of his Asia trip, which will also include a visit to South Korea.

The two leaders will discuss "how we can try to find common solutions", it added.

Japan depends on the Middle East for 95 percent of its oil imports and has had to dip into strategic stockpiles to temper the impact of rising fuel prices since the start of the war.

Iran has virtually closed the vital Strait of Hormuz -- through which a fifth of global crude and gas flows -- since the United States and Israel began striking the country on February 28.

Economy and finance ministers of G7 countries, which include France and Japan, said on Monday they stood ready to take "all necessary measures" to ensure the stability of the energy market as they tackled the economic consequences of the war.

Wednesday will be Macron's "first full-fledged meeting" with Takaichi, according to a Japanese foreign ministry official, though the two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November.

Among expectations for the talks was "continued communication" with a view towards the "calming down of the situation in Iran", the official said.

The two countries are also expected to discuss security and partnerships in the space sector, and intend to sign a roadmap on nuclear power in Japan, the Elysee said.

Macron's visit, his fourth to the country, comes as China-Japan ties worsen following Takaichi's suggestion in November that Tokyo might intervene militarily in any Chinese attempt to take Taiwan.

Macron visited China in December.

He and his wife Brigitte are due to have lunch with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday but a hoped-for viewing of Japan's famous cherry trees in full bloom could be spoiled by rain forecast for the next three days in the Japanese capital.

He will be in Japan until April 2, and he will then visit South Korea at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

"Macron will be the first European leader to make a state visit to South Korea since the launch of (our) new administration," the South Korean presidential office said earlier this month.

© 2026 AFP