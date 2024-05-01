 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Macron meets Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Elysee Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Friday. Image: Reuters/Benoit Tessier
politics

France, Japan to start talks on reciprocal troops pact

0 Comments
By John Irish
PARIS

France and Japan agreed on Thursday to start formal talks on a reciprocal troop access deal, strengthening military cooperation in amid rising maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and the war in Ukraine.

The G7 allies have held numerous joint military exercises in recent years, bilaterally and as part of a wider group. Paris has been pushing for more than a year to begin talks on a reciprocal access agreement (RAA).

RAAs create frameworks to facilitate military cooperation, such as making the entry of foreign personnel and equipment easier for the visiting force.

"They agreed to start negotiations," a Japanese government official said, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris. "Given the accumulation of cooperation and (military) exercises, we consider this important."

A Japanese government statement confirmed that the agreement to move forward with talks. The French presidency said in a statement that concluding the RAA would promote interoperability between the two militaries.

In December 2023, Japan announced its biggest military build-up since World War II in a step away from its post-war pacifism. It has already signed RAAs with Australia and the United Kingdom and is negotiating a third with the Philippines.

Tokyo, which spent about two years negotiating the agreement with Australia and one year negotiating the one with Britain, hosts the biggest concentration of U.S. forces abroad.

The official said a deal with France could take about a year to conclude. A French diplomatic source said Paris hoped it could be done "very quickly."

Japan has sought to strengthen defense ties amid concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes.

It has also backed Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it is vital to protect the rules-based international order.

"We see what's happening in Europe and the Indo-Pacific as inseparable," the government official said.

France has territories in the Indo-Pacific and stations armed forces in the region, where it has sought to develop its presence.

It wants to underscore how it can play a bigger role in Japan's defense industry, as it has in the civilian nuclear power sector, as Kishida adopts a more muscular military policy in the region.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has previously said that Paris was hoping to agree an RAA with Japan.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog