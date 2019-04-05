France refers to Ghosn's rearrest in talks with Kono

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian greets Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during the official welcoming ceremony of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Dinard, France, on Friday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian referred Friday to former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn's rearrest during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

It remains unclear what Le Drian actually said about Ghosn's situation, a day after the once-feted auto tycoon was again put in custody in Tokyo over a new allegation of aggravated breach of trust.

Asked by reporters about details of Le Drian's remarks, the official declined to comment, only saying the French minister touched on the issue briefly at the end of the meeting on the sidelines of a foreign ministerial gathering of the Group of Seven nations in Dinard, western France.

Kono listened to Le Drian but there was not enough time to respond, the official said.

The fourth arrest warrant against Ghosn -- who also served as chairman at Nissan's alliance partners Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. -- was issued as the three automakers were also stepping up their investigation into allegations of his misuse of company funds for private purposes.

Tokyo prosecutors served Ghosn with the latest warrant on suspicion he misused Nissan funds paid to a distributor in Oman in aggravated breach of trust.

The rearrest came less than a month after Ghosn's release on bail in Tokyo. The 65-year-old was planning to hold a press conference on Thursday to "tell the truth about what's happening."

© KYODO