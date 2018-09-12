Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday. Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP
politics

French president hosts Japanese crown prince

0 Comments
VERSAILLES, France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan's next emperor, made a toast to continued friendship between their nations Wednesday in the sumptuous surroundings of the Chateau of Versailles.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, hosted an official dinner for Naruhito, who began a nine-day goodwill visit to France over the weekend. The dinner marked a showpiece moment of the prince's trip.

During a pre-dinner speech dwelling on the dense web of connections and history that tie France and Japan, Macron said hosting the prince at Versailles showed the "respect, esteem and friendship we have for Japan."

Macron recalled previous visits made to France by the prince's father, Emperor Akihito.

"France hasn't forgotten, just as it won't forget your visit," he said.

Macron and Naruhito also attended a theater performance at the glittering palace west of Paris.

The 58-year-old prince will inherit Japan's Chrysanthemum throne when the 84-year-old emperor abdicates next year.

Naruhito's visit marks 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Castles

Osaka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo