French President Macron may visit Japan in March for talks with Takaichi

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the nuclear submarines navy base in Ile Longue in Crozon, France, on Monday.

Arrangements are being made for French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Japan later this month to hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the areas of regional and economic security, government sources said Tuesday.

The talks would come at a critical time with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran spreading into a wider regional conflict and Macron saying his country will increase the number of nuclear warheads.

The schedule could change depending on developments in the Middle East.

As France holds this year's presidency of the Group of Seven, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on the regional situation in the Indo-Pacific and support for Ukraine, where Russia's invasion continues, according to the sources.

They are also likely to discuss strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as rare earths, with Japan seeking to diversify distribution networks with like-minded countries in response to China's export restrictions.

Macron has at times clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over his moves to impose high tariffs on Europe. According to a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official, there are hopes that Japan can act as a bridge between the United States and Europe.

Takaichi hopes to showcase unity with Macron amid continued backlash from China over her remarks last November suggesting Japan's defense forces could act in the event of a contingency involving Taiwan.

Macron visited China last December, and Japan has urged caution over a proposal to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to the G7 summit to be hosted by France in June.

