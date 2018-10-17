Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sybille Veron gatecrashed a news conference inside the presidential palace to press the French and Japanese leaders for news of the search for her sister missing in Japan Photo: AFP
politics

French woman questions Abe, Macron over sister missing in Japan

By Bertrand Guay
PARIS

A French woman on Wednesday slipped into the grounds of the French presidential palace to question Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the fate of her sister missing in Japan.

"Mr President, I'm the sister of Tiphaine Veron, missing in Japan," said Sibylle Veron, who popped up among a group of journalists gathered to hear Abe and Macron deliver a joint statement in the palace courtyard.

"We shall discuss it, but in the appropriate context because I go into details when looking into things," Macron replied.

"I'm not used to dealing with such matters in front of the press," he added.

Veron was then invited into the Elysee Palace by members of the diplomatic staff while Abe and Macron sat down for a working lunch.

Tiphaine Veron, 36, who lives in the central French city of Poitiers, disappeared on July 29 after going for a walk in Nikko, northeast Japan, where she was on holiday.

Veron, who suffers from epileptic fits, was due to spend two days in the area, famed for its temples and wood-covered hills.

Japanese police mounted a search but found no trace of her, say French authorities, who also launched an investigation into her disappearance -- standard procedure in France when something happens one of its citizens abroad.

In their statement, Macron and Abe stressed that their countries, which next year will respectively chair the G7 and G20 groups of industrialised states, will press partners to bolster free trade and multilateralism.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

Rather worrying that she has not been located at all. I fear a unhappy ending, but hope for the best.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japanese police mounted a search but found no trace of her, say French authorities, who also launched an investigation into her disappearance -- standard procedure in France when something happens one of its citizens abroad.

Yeah, and if it had been someone different, the search would be continuing. I fear that in 10 years we are going to see stories about the police handing out flyers asking for information about this missing woman!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

