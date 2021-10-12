Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fukuoka declares bid to host G7 summit in 2023

FUKUOKA

The Fukuoka prefectural and city governments in southwestern Japan said Monday they hope to host the 2023 summit meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations.

The local governments want to host the annual meeting in the city of Fukuoka as part of efforts to boost its image overseas and attract more tourists and businesses, according to officials.

"It would be a great opportunity to send a message to the world about Fukuoka's strengths," Fukuoka Gov Seitaro Hattori told a press conference.

Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima, who also attended the conference, said that urban redevelopment projects that are currently underway will make the city suitable for the international summit.

The city and the prefectural governments plan to submit an application in December to host the summit of major advanced countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Nagoya has also expressed an interest in hosting the G7 summit.

The annual summit is usually staged in the country that holds the rotating presidency, with Japan last hosting it in 2016 in Mie Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

