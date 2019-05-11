G-20 agriculture ministers agree to boost productivity

Agriculture ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed Sunday to step up efforts to boost productivity through the use of new technology in order to feed the world's growing population.

"Innovation and knowledge are critical for sustainable productivity growth in the agro-food sector," the ministers said in a declaration adopted after a two-day conference in Niigata Prefecture, adding there is "enormous potential in agriculture to gain" from technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Agricultural productivity is a pressing issue as the global population continues to grow at a steady pace. According to U.S. data in 2017, an estimated 821 million people, or one in nine, did not have enough food to lead an active and healthy life.

The participants from the G-20, which account for about 80 percent of world trade in agricultural products in value, agreed to strive to take the leading role in reducing food waste and called for collaboration to address global challenges such as ending hunger and promoting sustainable agriculture.

The declaration also touched on the importance of sharing information to ensure animal and plant health, in particular in areas relevant to tackling African swine fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza.

African swine fever is more lethal than conventional swine fever, also known as hog cholera, with no effective vaccine to protect the animal from the disease. An outbreak was reported in China last year and has since spread to Vietnam and Mongolia.

During bilateral talks held with countries such as South Korea and China on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, Japanese agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa called for the lifting of restrictions on Japanese food products imposed due to concerns over contamination after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Despite Japan's assurances that its exports are safe to eat, the World Trade Organization last month ruled in favor of a South Korean import ban on seafood products from eight prefectures in the vicinity of the disabled power plant.

The gathering in Niigata Prefecture, an area of Japan known for rice farming, was the first in a series of ministerial meetings to be chaired by Japan in the run-up to the G-20 summit to be held in late June in Osaka.

Yoshikawa said at a press conference that the event was also "meaningful" in that it offered a chance for Japan to promote food produced by Fukushima and other disaster-affected prefectures.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Representatives from the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and nonmember nations such as Chile and Thailand also attended.

