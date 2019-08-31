G20 labor ministers discuss aging workforce responses

The Group of 20 major economies on Sunday held a labor ministerial meeting to discuss new ways of working in a rapidly aging society and other changing environments.

"Due to demographic changes, and the progress of digitalization and globalization, we are at a major turning point," said Japanese labor minister Takumi Nemoto as he opened the two-day meeting in Matsuyama, western Japan. "We have to face challenges and shape the future of sustainable work."

The ratio of people aged 65 years old and over in the working-age population is expected to rise in each G20 member, which together account for more than 80 percent of global growth.

Among other points, the participants will discuss measures to encourage the employment of the elderly, since the graying population leads to a shortage of labor and slows economic growth, according to Japanese officials.

Japan, which holds this year's G20 presidency, hosted the group's summit for the first time in late June in Osaka. The ministerial meeting is expected to end Monday with a joint declaration.

The first meeting of G20 labor and employment ministers' was held in 2010 in Washington and has been held every year since then.

