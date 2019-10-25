Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Group of 20 tourism ministers pose for a photo in Kutchan, Hokkaido, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
politics

G20 ministers to address issues involving 'overtourism'

0 Comments
KUTCHAN, Hokkaido

Tourism ministers from the Group of 20 major economies have agreed to step up efforts to address friction between visitors and locals and the destruction of nature through a surge in tourists in what is called "overtourism."

In a declaration issued Saturday after a two-day meeting in Kutchan, Hokkaido, the ministers agreed to "work toward managing tourism for the benefit of visitors and local communities."

While welcoming tourism as a vehicle for economic growth and job creation, the declaration said the growth of tourism "creates important challenges" such as the preservation of natural resources, congestion management and the relationship with host communities.

Speaking at a news conference, Japan's tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, who presided over the meeting, said, "We must study measures to address friction between tourists and locals, as well as to protect the environment."

World cities such as Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Venice in Italy have suffered from issues related to overcrowding from an excess of tourists.

In Japan, issues like traffic congestion and garbage dumping are seen in tourist areas such as Mt. Fuji, Kyoto and Kamakura in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The G20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #52: Pepper the Robot Freaks Out Twitterverse Singing Happy Birthday

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Fuji-Q Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Spine-Chillingly Scary Japanese Anime Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

5 Perfect Day Trip Spots To Visit In Ibaraki Prefecture This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining