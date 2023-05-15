Newsletter Signup Register / Login
G7 health ministers and other dignitaries, including the mayor of Nagasaki and the prefectural governor, stand in front of the Peace Statue at the Nagasaki Peace Park ahead of a flower offering on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
politics

G7 health ministers lay flowers at statue for Nagasaki A-bomb victims

NAGASAKI

Health ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Sunday laid flowers before the Peace Statue in Nagasaki to offer prayers for victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb, ahead of the summit beginning next week in Hiroshima.

It was the first time for G7 ministers to pay floral tribute together at the Nagasaki Peace Park, in which the statue is located, according to the prefectural government. The health chiefs visited there after concluding their two-day talks.

The southwestern city of Nagasaki was the second city to be devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb, three days after Hiroshima in western Japan became the first target to be hit by such a catastrophic weapon on Aug 6, 1945.

Before wrapping up their meeting, the G7 health ministers adopted a joint statement referring to the lessons of the novel coronavirus pandemic, stressing the necessity of equal access to testing, vaccines and treatment, especially in developed nations.

The visit by the G7 chiefs to the peace park in Nagasaki came as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has voiced eagerness to pitch his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons at the summit in Hiroshima amid Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Kishida, a lawmaker representing Hiroshima, said Saturday that it is "unacceptable to trample on the history of no use of nuclear weapons," adding that he is set to welcome the G7 leaders at the Peace Memorial Park on the opening day of the three-day summit from Friday.

It would mark the first occasion for G7 heads of state and government leaders to visit the park together, including those from three nuclear powers of the United States, Britain and France.

On Sunday, meanwhile, a protest rally was held in Hiroshima by citizens opposing the G7 summit. Around 180 people gathered from across Japan, calling for an end to the grouping, which they believe is incapable of resolving wars and abolishing nuclear weapons.

How many of these countries have nukes or host them?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Flower will help nuclear non-proliferation, it's nice to see meaningless event being staged in Japan.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Yeah, the nuclear bomb blasts were horrific, bla, bla, bla. Let’s not forget the millions of innocents Japan wiped out during the first half of last century throughout Asia and the northern pacific. Where are the flowers for them?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

