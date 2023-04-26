Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

G7 leaders set to lay flowers at cenotaph for Hiroshima A-bomb victims

0 Comments
TOKYO

Group of Seven leaders are set to lay flowers at the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb, located in the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, on the first day of their summit in May, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

After Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greets the G7 leaders at the park, they will visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and write messages for peace before laying flowers, the sources said, amid fears Russia may use nuclear weapons against Ukraine in their war.

It will be the first time that the G7 leaders have visited the museum and laid flowers at the park together, according to the sources, with Kishida eager to pitch his vision of a world free of nuclear weapons at the summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima.

In addition to a joint communique, the Japanese government is arranging the release, following the three-day summit from May 19, of a separate document centering on the commitment of the G7 to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, the sources said.

In 2016, then U.S. President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in western Japan, on the occasion of the previous G7 summit in Japan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan will always try to show the world that Japan a victim in WW2, despite Japan who really started.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attack_on_Pearl_Harbor

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog