G7 leaders, spouses take in Hiroshima's culinary, cultural charms

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, is shown how to make okonomiyaki pancakes with traveling British journalists at a restaurant in Hiroshima on Saturday.

Between discussions on pressing global issues, the Group of Seven leaders and their partners have been treated to local delicacies and experienced traditional culture at the summit in Hiroshima held through this weekend.

Facing the Seto Inland Sea, Hiroshima is synonymous in Japan with fresh oysters, okonomiyaki savory pancakes, and picturesque views from tourist draw Miyajima Island.

The leaders' working dinner Friday at a traditional inn on the island featured a collection of regional specialties, including sake-steamed oysters, deep-fried bean curd skin roll with crab and grilled bamboo shoots.

They were also served Hiba Gyu, or beef from Japanese Black wagyu cattle, which are raised in the relatively cool conditions found in the Hiroshima Prefecture city of Shobara.

The dessert menu comprised a selection of Japanese sweets, including local favorite momiji manju, a doughy maple leaf-shaped confectionary made of flour that is typically filled with azuki bean paste.

Earlier in the day they visited Itsukushima Shrine, a World Heritage site on the island that dates back to 593, while gagaku music traditionally performed there was played.

As part of the partners program, Yuko Kishida, wife of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, led four of the leaders' partners in a visit to the Ueda Soko Ryu tea ceremony school's Wafudo villa in Hiroshima, where they enjoyed a traditional Japanese multicourse kaiseki lunch and were treated to a tea ceremony demonstration.

Yuko Kishida helped show the partners the traditional way to enjoy the tea.

Some leaders have also made special shows of appreciation toward Hiroshima, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak winning praise from summit host Kishida after he donned a pair of red Hiroshima Toyo Carp socks, the city's local baseball team.

