Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, center, is shown how to make okonomiyaki pancakes with traveling British journalists at a restaurant in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP
politics

G7 leaders, spouses take in Hiroshima's culinary, cultural charms

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Between discussions on pressing global issues, the Group of Seven leaders and their partners have been treated to local delicacies and experienced traditional culture at the summit in Hiroshima held through this weekend.

Facing the Seto Inland Sea, Hiroshima is synonymous in Japan with fresh oysters, okonomiyaki savory pancakes, and picturesque views from tourist draw Miyajima Island.

The leaders' working dinner Friday at a traditional inn on the island featured a collection of regional specialties, including sake-steamed oysters, deep-fried bean curd skin roll with crab and grilled bamboo shoots.

They were also served Hiba Gyu, or beef from Japanese Black wagyu cattle, which are raised in the relatively cool conditions found in the Hiroshima Prefecture city of Shobara.

The dessert menu comprised a selection of Japanese sweets, including local favorite momiji manju, a doughy maple leaf-shaped confectionary made of flour that is typically filled with azuki bean paste.

Earlier in the day they visited Itsukushima Shrine, a World Heritage site on the island that dates back to 593, while gagaku music traditionally performed there was played.

As part of the partners program, Yuko Kishida, wife of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, led four of the leaders' partners in a visit to the Ueda Soko Ryu tea ceremony school's Wafudo villa in Hiroshima, where they enjoyed a traditional Japanese multicourse kaiseki lunch and were treated to a tea ceremony demonstration.

Yuko Kishida helped show the partners the traditional way to enjoy the tea.

Some leaders have also made special shows of appreciation toward Hiroshima, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak winning praise from summit host Kishida after he donned a pair of red Hiroshima Toyo Carp socks, the city's local baseball team.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The world near to a third world War and those clowns just make stupidities like this...

Pathetic circus...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog