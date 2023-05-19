G7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders arrived at Miyajima Island, a popular tourist destination in the Seto Inland Sea, on a cruiser, while U.S. President Joe Biden arrived separately in a helicopter.
The leaders posed for the traditional summit family photo before the large torii gate of the Itsukushima Shrine. Gagaku music traditionally performed there was played as they listened to a briefing on the history of the shrine, which, according to its website, was established on the site in 593.
Their working dinner was held at Iwaso, an inn that dates back to 1854. Earlier in the day before they sat down for talks in the afternoon they made a historic joint visit to the Hiroshima Peace Park that commemorates the lives lost to the atomic bomb attack on the city by the United States on Aug 6, 1945.
Itsukushima Shrine was registered by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as a World Cultural Heritage site in 1996.
In 2016, then-Foreign Minister Kishida similarly brought his G7 counterparts to the island during their meeting in Hiroshima, and they enjoyed a traditional music performance at the shrine.
Following attacks on Kishida and a former Japanese leader in the last year, security has been tight at the annual summit. As part of the measures, Miyajima Island has been closed off to all but residents and authorized personnel, with its reopening set for Saturday afternoon.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
JJE
Well good for them. Inflation clearly doesn't bother them. And good to see Joe got choppered in for the festivities. And their photo op still has the same lineup from the start!
Peter Neil
There ya go. That’s all you get - a staged photo.
I’m so happy and proud of what they accomplished. How about you?
sakurasuki
Nice photo for PR however how that solve Ukraine problem, China influence, inflation, aging population, debt ceiling and many others?
Moonraker
Getting the full "Japan experience". They must be blown away. They are standing in the same order as at the "Peace park". I dunno how it is decided.
Hervé L'Eisa
Did you see the video of Ole Joe stumbling down the tiny steps just before meeting with the PM? It looks like he was focusing on negotiating the tiny steps just before he stumbled. A "senior moment".
EFD
But no TP on his shoe. Nor did he just or abandon an umbrella because he couldn't work it.
The man stumbled. BFD. If this is what you're going with, you really don't have anything, do you?
Rodney
Hot spring inn. So all the men will be naked together and the women separated?
Martimurano
So here are the most powerful leaders of the free democratic countries in the world, gathered together for very earnest discussions on all global issues, however, just for once, how utterly refreshing it would be if each leader could make their own individual statement in turn imploring Putin to Stop The Madness Now - for crying out loud, this is 2023, not the era of the 1st and 2nd World Wars.
They could tell the world's population about the evil, relentless and murderous campaign which the toxic madman is pursuing, currently responsible for the pointless deaths of over 200,000 innocent ordinary people, men, women and children. They should apologise for their total inefficacy, their impotence in regards to resolving and stopping the horrendous and cruel savageness and uncivilised behaviour. Otherwise, how can the world's population have any hope that such matters can be resolved quickly and efficiently ?
Are these people and their advisers not clever enough to come up with the answers ?
Why are we not waging a massive cyber war against Putin and his acolytes to put a stop to the seeming impunity with which they appear to operate ?
Can't help feeling that these are the biggest issues which our G7 Very Important Politicians should be sorting out, and commencing new smart ways to defeat the Devil Incarnate.