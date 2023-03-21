G7 summit can send strong message against nuclear war, says ex-U.S. lawmaker

World leaders set to gather in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima can send a "strong message" toward preventing future nuclear conflict, a former U.S. congressman of the Republican Party said Tuesday, voicing support for Japan's efforts to pitch a nuclear-free world at the Group of Seven summit in May.

Ted Yoho, also former chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific, made the remarks during an interview in Tokyo, just as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was traveling to Ukraine to see for himself the devastation of Russia's invasion as he prepares to chair the G7 summit.

Kishida is hoping for the leaders from the G7, which includes countries such as the United States, Britain and France, to affirm in the western Japan city of Hiroshima the importance of defending peace and international order, while pitching his vision of a world without nuclear weapons amid fears of Russia using such arms in the ongoing war.

Yoho, 67, said a world free of nuclear weapons is an "ideal" and is "Pollyanna-ish," but it "doesn't mean that you shouldn't strive for that."

At the same time, he shrugged off any potential domestic controversy over Joe Biden becoming the second sitting U.S. president after Barack Obama to visit Hiroshima, where the United States dropped the first of two atomic bombs in 1945. Many in the United States believe the attacks were necessary to bring a quick end to World War II.

"Why would there be backlash if you're going to revisit history so that you don't repeat it?" Yoho said.

"I hope all the world leaders go (to Hiroshima), and they go through the historical effect of what happened and the devastation, because those are the ones that are going to make the decision of whether we're going to have a nuclear war or not," he added.

Turning to U.S. politics, the former House of Representatives member from Florida expressed concerns about the deep divisions inside the country, which could be exacerbated through former President Donald Trump's possible indictment over an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

Trump's right-wing Republican base may be "revitalized" by what could be an unprecedented criminal case brought against a former U.S. president, Yoho said, warning that such a development might lead to a "dark country."

Trump, who has declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, has called on his supporters to protest against the possible move, sparking concerns over violence similar to the Capitol riot on Jan 6, 2021, in which a pro-Trump mob sought to overturn Trump's election loss in 2020.

Yoho said Trump could take advantage of the "spectacle" over the possible indictment, while predicting that the Republican presidential nomination race will eventually be narrowed to Trump, 76, and Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, 44, a rising star of the Republican hard-right who is widely expected to enter the race.

While Trump has been a controversial figure for U.S. allies including Japan through his "America First" policy during his four-year term through January 2021, Yoho said Trump, if he makes a comeback, could be "a very strong and very effective president" as long as he focuses on policy, rather than seeking "retribution."

"But I don't know if he has that ability to let go of the past and focus on the future," said Yoho, who has also been a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus while serving in Congress until 2021.

© KYODO