Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong in 2022. Photo: AP file
politics

G7 to push for tighter cryptocurrency regulations

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Group of Seven major industrialized democracies will promote tougher regulations of the cryptocurrency sector, aiming to increase business transparency and consumer protections, officials with knowledge of the plan said Sunday.

The G7 will accelerate the pace of related discussions toward a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in mid-May, just days before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts this year's summit in Hiroshima, according to the officials.

Amid lingering concern about potential risks to the global financial system posed by crypto assets, they said Japan and the other members -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, as well as the European Union -- are seeking to state their collective efforts in a leaders' declaration.

The plan follows the collapse of the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November, which has laid bare the poor governance of the industry and sent shockwaves through financial markets.

It also comes as investors have been rattled by two sudden bank failures this month in the United States. The two were Silicon Valley Bank, which specialized in dealing with technology startups, and Signature Bank, which served crypto clients.

Of the G7 members, Japan already has cryptocurrency regulations. Canada and the United States currently apply existing financial regulations.

While the legal status of virtual assets and rules about them vary by country, the group is hoping to take the lead in formulating global standards.

Internationally, the Financial Stability Board, headquartered in Switzerland, released a set of recommendations in October last year toward creating a regulatory framework, in which it said crypto assets should also be subject to regulations for commercial bank activities.

While the FSB plans to announce its final version of the framework in July this year, the International Monetary Fund released a policy paper in February outlining key elements to be considered by each country in the development of comprehensive and coordinated rules following the spread of crypto.

Among other guidelines, IMF directors have generally agreed that crypto assets should not be granted official currency or legal tender status.

Issues associated with crypto assets are also likely to be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies in Washington in mid-April, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

The real risks to the global financial system are not posed by crypto assets, they are posed by the entire conventional banking system and modern monetary theory.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only thing being regulated in America,is how American spend their money,their are restricted laws,that regulates how you withdraw your money and how much you withdraw Google Bank Secrecy Act

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Anything about finance and people wealth will be regulated tighter than before, just check when ordinary foreigners just want to send money in Japanese bank, look what will happen.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo