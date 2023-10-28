Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: IAEA Marine Environmental Laboratories experts visit Japan to monitor Fukushima water release
FILE PHOTO: Local staff encase the sample fish to a cold box for a team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with scientists from China, South Korea and Canada at Hisanohama Port, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 in Iwaki, northeastern Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/POOL
G7 calls for immediate repeal of bans on Japanese food, pressing China

7 Comments
By Kantaro Komiya
TOKYO

The Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers called on Sunday for the "immediate repeal" of import curbs on Japanese food products, a reference to China's restrictions after Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The G7 trade ministers, in a statement after a weekend meeting on Osaka, did not mention China but they also denounced what they consider its rising economic coercion through trade.

"We deplore actions to weaponize economic dependencies and commit to build on free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships," said the 10-page statement.

China slapped a blanket suspension of Japanese fish imports two months ago when Japan started the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima plant into the Pacific. While Japan and the U.S. have called the curbs unfair, Russia announced a similar restriction earlier this month.

The G7 - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - expressed "concern" over recent control measures on the export of critical minerals.

China, the world's top graphite producer, this month announced export curbs on some graphite products in another bid to control critical mineral supply in response to challenges over its global manufacturing dominance.

The ministers reaffirmed their concerns on "a wide and evolving range of non-market policies" that include "pervasive, opaque and trade-distortive industrial subsidies" and forced technology transfer.

On Russia, the G7 officials condemned its destruction of Ukrainian grain export infrastructure in its invasion of the country, and Moscow's decision to "unilaterally" leave talks on an agreement that had allowed grain giant Ukraine to export wheat and other products through the Black Sea.

Unlike the G7 finance ministers' meeting two weeks ago, which condemned "terror attacks" on Israel by Hamas, the trade ministers did not mention the Middle East crisis, saying only that they "seek to raise awareness about the challenges of moving humanitarian goods across international borders during natural disasters and other emergencies".

Western countries have generally backed what they say is Israel's right to self-defence, but there has been mounting international concern over the toll from Israel's bombing and growing calls for a pause to allow aid to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
G7 cannot force China buy fish fromJapan ! And will G7 be responsible when Chinese get sick eating fish from Radio Active Water?

1 ( +6 / -5 )

And will G7 be responsible

No. These hypocritical bags of hot air want the money and none of the responsibility. They have three sets of rules, one set for America, one set for the other 6 and others who play ball with America, and another set for Russia, China, North Korea and pretty much anyone left.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - expressed "concern" 

They should lead by example by leading importing those seafoods from ocean with tainted water.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

sakurasuki

They should lead by example by leading importing those seafoods from ocean with tainted water.

That would lead to a ban on seafoods from China.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Key word here is "calls" . They are saying publicly, as a body, what they want China to do.

This is how countries work.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China has the freedom to make a choice . China has the right to protect their people, if the rest of the world wants to eat contaminated fish so be it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s china’s right to ban whatever food they want you oppressors

1 ( +1 / -0 )

G7 cannot force China buy fish fromJapan !

True they can't force them to buy any, and that is NOT what they demanded. Read the article again.

And will G7 be responsible when Chinese get sick eating fish from Radio Active Water?

Seems to me that the Chinese government should be compensating you for the effects of drinking the koolaid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

