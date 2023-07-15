Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

G7 finance chiefs to meet Sunday to discuss Ukraine, global taxation

0 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries will hold talks on July 16 on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting in India, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

"Support for Ukraine, MDBs (multilateral development banks) reform and international taxation will be discussed at this meeting," Suzuki added. "We have no plan to issue a statement but we will lead debates to resolve problems the world faces."

Separately, G20 under the chair India will discuss the global economy and health insurance, sustainable finance and infrastructure, global financial architecture, global tax reform and inclusive finance, he said.

Suzuki welcomed an agreement on Thursday by around 140 members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), on a key statement recognizing the significant progress towards major global tax reform.

This pact helps "bring stability and certainty to international taxation system. It's designed to review the principle global tax scheme over the past century and can be historic," Suzuki said.

Countries with digital services taxes have agreed to hold off applying them for at least another year as a global multinationals tax deal to replace them was pushed back. More than 140 countries were supposed to start implementing next year a 2021 deal overhauling decades-old rules on how governments tax multinationals that are widely considered to be outdated.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog