Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

G7 finance leaders pledge to intensify climate efforts despite war challenges

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Finance leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Wednesday pledged to increase emissions reductions efforts and climate support for developing countries despite energy cost and security challenges prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors reaffirmed in a statement their commitment to achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050.

The officials said Russia's war against Ukraine has caused substantial increases in energy and food prices and was severely impacting energy markets and supplies globally.

"Facing these challenges, we will not compromise on, but rather intensify our efforts to meet our climate goals, including an accelerated, clean, just and sustainable energy transition that also strengthens energy security," the G7 officials said.

They pledged to make substantial progress toward reaching Paris Agreement climate goals at next month's COP 27 climate conference next month in Egypt, and said they remained committed to pledges to mobilize $100 billion annually through 2025 to address the climate needs of developing countries.

The G7 ministers and governors also said that the development of high integrity carbon markets and carbon pricing would foster cost-efficient reductions in emission levels, and drive climate innovation.

They also pledged to cooperate on possible trade mechanisms aimed at preventing "carbon leakage," or the shift of carbon emissions to countries with lower environmental standards.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog