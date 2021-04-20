Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The last meeting of foreign ministers from the world's leading economic powers took place in the French seaside resort of Dinard, in Brittany in April 2019 Photo: AFP/File
politics

G7 foreign ministers to meet in person for first time since 2019

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain announced Tuesday that G7 foreign and development ministers will hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years next month, as part of the country's presidency of the wealthy nation grouping.

The last meeting of foreign ministers from the world's leading economic powers took place in the seaside resort of Dinard, northwest France, in April 2019.

Contact since then has been forced online by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said strict COVID-secure measures, including daily testing, would be in place for the meeting, which takes place in London from May 3 to 5.

His office described it as a "crucial opportunity to revitalize in-person diplomacy", and would focus on the global response to the pandemic, in particular on vaccines.

The meeting was a chance "to show how the world's biggest democracies work together" on a range of pressing issues, he added in a statement.

Other areas to be discussed include targets for girls' access to education, climate finance goals, and ways to tackle famine and food insecurity.

G7 leaders are expected to attend their annual summit in Cornwall, southwest England, in June. Last year's event was cancelled in the United States.

Foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will be joined by representatives from the European Union.

India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa and the head of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have also been invited.

Britain is also hosting the U.N. climate change summit COP 26 in Glasgow in November. The conference was postponed last year because of the global health crisis.

British ministers are keen for it to go ahead in person. Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Sunday it would be "much more effective" than holding the event virtually.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog