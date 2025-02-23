G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting to discuss war in Ukraine

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries are preparing to hold a videoconference as early as Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese government source said Sunday.

It would be the first G7 summit meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been keen on striking a cease-fire deal with Russia, returned to office in January.

From Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will participate to outline the country's commitment to continuing support for Ukraine, the source said.

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with the European Union.

© KYODO