G7 leaders to hold virtual meeting to discuss war in Ukraine

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries are preparing to hold a videoconference as early as Monday, the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Japanese government source said Sunday.
It would be the first G7 summit meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been keen on striking a cease-fire deal with Russia, returned to office in January.
From Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will participate to outline the country's commitment to continuing support for Ukraine, the source said.
The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with the European Union.© KYODO
TaiwanIsNotChina
The one on ones will be more effective: child Trump won't respond well to being humiliated in a group.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Eventually a G6 should be on the table without the US. Or maybe bring in Ukraine as the seventh member.
sakurasuki
Other countries deciding faith of millions people while have remote meeting virtually, thousands miles from the actual battle ground, that's really how current world really works.
TaiwanIsNotChina
How much do you want to bet Ukrainians prefer the G6 solution to the Trump/Putin solution?
starpunk
Just like how the Munich Pact and the end of WW1 were settled. The fates of thousands or millions determined by remote men in suits who never see the action.
And we all know that trumPutin are unreliable, can't be counted on for anything.