G7 leaders speak with Ukraine's Zelenskyy; agree to Russian diamond ban

U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries met virtually on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of solidarity and agreed to a new ban on Russian diamonds.
The meeting was hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, this year's chair of the G7.
Under the new measures, the countries will ban non-industrial diamonds from Russia by January and Russian diamonds sold by third countries from March, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.
Russia's Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond producing company, declined to comment.
On the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, the leaders said "more effective action" is needed to limit the displacement of mass numbers of civilians and expressed support for more pauses in the fighting to get more aid in.
"More urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimize civilian casualties," they said. Israeli forces have killed at least 16,016 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on Oct 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Palestinian and Israeli authorities.
The leaders also planned to tighten controls on Russia's use of the international financial system and to impose more sanctions to enforce a price cap on Russian oil.
The measures came as Biden pleaded with Congress to fund his weeks-old request for billions of dollars more in Ukraine assistance, saying it was an "urgent responsibility" and would keep U.S. allies behind Ukraine. The U.S. plans to announce $175 million in additional military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, according to a U.S. official.
During the meeting, Zelenskyy called for continued support for Ukraine.
"Russia believes that America and Europe will show weakness and will not maintain support for Ukraine at the proper level. Putin believes that the free world will not fully enforce its own sanctions," he said, according to remarks posted to the president's website. "The free world vitally needs to maintain its consolidation, maintain interaction, maintain support for those whose freedom is being attacked."
The G7 members, comprising Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and the European Union, pledged in May to restrict exports to Russia that could fund its war effort in Ukraine.
A statement issued at the time said the restrictions would cover exports of industrial machinery, tools and technology and it would also try to limit Russian revenues from trade in metals and diamonds.
Western nations have admitted that the impact of their $60 price cap on Russian crude oil has waned one year in, and the countries have been looking at ways to strengthen implementation.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023.
8 Comments
Mr Kipling
Keep throwing your money after a lost cause....
AgeOfAsparagas
Lil' brother Kishida always wants to play baseball with big brother Biden and Biden's buddies. Lil' K doesn't do much. Just happy to be hanging out with the big boys.
quercetum
What a joke this has become.
kurisupisu
Russia will be the victor of this conflict.
Stefan
they are sending sh.loads of money and weapons to facilitate the Gaza Holocaust. One baby or child killed every 10 minutes. But hey, Jews are gods chosen race.
Larr Flint
Russia is probably shaking from fear now.
Like with the previous bans and sanctions that led to Russia increasing its GDP.
G7 is finished.
New World Order is coming.
Skeptical
There are a couple of important point to be made at this point. The first is that this $175 millions is presumed to be on top of the $23 billion (inside the the $111 billion supplemental security bill authored in the Senate) that is currently being sought. Which, itself, is an interim appropriation matter (since Congress will not have yet to pass the appropriations bills out on time), so there will need to be a continuing resolution. And the $23 billion + $175 million will be an aid package that supports Ukraine during the duration of the continuing resolution; about 100 days, the expected period of the continuing resolution (amount calculated on that spend between February 2022 and September 2023, at $6.8 billion per month (military aid being a part of that at about $2.7 billion per month).
Up until this (maybe) passes, the total amount of aid - all types - enacted by Congress since the war started, stands at $113 billion, which came in four packages appropriated by Congress: March ($14 billion), May ($40 billion), September ($12 billion), and December ($45 billion).
Want to know what this money would otherwise buy? According to HUD numbers, in terms of the last FY dollars (an amount not adjusted for current inflation; homeless numbers based on last FY figures), homelessness could be effectively eradicated in the U.S.
The other point is provided by the Ukraine Support Tracker (Keil Institute for the World Economy, at https://www.ifw-kiel.de/topics/war-against-ukraine/ukraine-support-tracker. Showing that between August and October ,2023, the amount of newly committed aid packages now total just EUR 2.11 billion, which they say is the lowest amount since January 2022. As far as pure weaponry, EU countries together account for 47 percent of the total $25 billion in heavy weapon commitments already committed, with the U.S. accounting for 43%.
But, according to the tracker, the U.S. remains the largest single military donor, with total commitments of EUR 44 billion. Germany has made total military commitments exceeding EUR 17 billion, BUT that was before some fiscal upheaval last month, when their constitutional court ruled that a plan to take EUR 60 billion - that was left over from an emergency COVID-19 fund to finance the country's green agenda - was unconstitutional. Add to that news that their constitution restricts federal deficits to no more than 0.35 percent of GDP, except in times of emergency.
This is still a very fluid fiscal situation, with many political ramifications.
Thuban
So industrial diamonds are not included!
That's the biggest market by far.
The only people who will be affected are regular people buying diamonds for their fiance, the price will go up.